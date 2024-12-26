The additional working groups span across the various key sectors in Abu Dhabi and the UAE.

Current working groups identified more than 126 opportunities for the private sector to develop.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) plans to launch seven new working groups aimed to develop the private sector, promote leadership and boost Abu Dhabi’s business ecosystem.

Aligned with the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to foster prosperity within the local business landscape, these working groups focus on enhancing the private sector’s capacity, reflecting their aspirations, and channelling their voice to relevant stakeholders across key economic sectors.

The working groups explores seven key fields including precious metals and jewellery, chemicals production, Artificial Intelligence (AI), interactive and digital gaming, banking and financial services, blockchain and digital assets, as well as media, entertainment and gaming.

The Chamber previously identified over 126 opportunities for the private sector to develop, through their engagement with the current working groups that span across various sectors. These working groups often host group meetings and workshops to discuss topics related to each sector and enhance their contribution to socio-economic development.

Comprehensive Economic Development

His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman of ADCCI - Managing Director, said: “Through the new seven working groups, the Abu Dhabi Chamber aims to contribute to the Emirate’s economic aspirations by fostering a dynamic and diverse business ecosystem, solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as the leading hub for business and investment.”

As part of its ongoing efforts enhance a supportive business environment and ensure a flexible, innovative, and attractive ecosystem, the Chamber is strengthening communication between public and private sectors.

The Chamber supports the private sector by understanding its needs and enabling them to keep up with market changes, strengthening their role as a key contributor to building a diversified and sustainable economy.

Al Dhaheri emphasised the Chamber’s commitment to coordinating with all stakeholders to provide a platform that fosters cooperation, knowledge exchange, and opportunities for business growth in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Chamber’s Leadership

The Abu Dhabi Chamber’s approach to enhance private sector’s involvement and representation in policies reinforces the Chamber’s position as the primary voice for the private sector, allowing their contribution towards policy advocacy and promoting best industrial practices. ADCCI also aims to strengthen collaborations with business councils to emphasise their roles in identifying sector-specific challenges and proposing impactful solutions across diverse fields, particularly among startup entities.

To further strengthen the role of startups in the national economy, the Chamber is also establishing a dedicated team that brings together representatives from startups, innovation centres, business incubators and accelerators, venture capitalists, Research and Development (R&D) centres, and the public sector to address their challenges.

Policy Advocator

Furthermore, the strategic initiatives of ADCCI provide a dynamic platform to foster meaningful communication between private sector’s companies and government entities, supporting them in achieving their ambitions and aspirations. Through regular meetings, workshops, and discussions, they have the opportunity to play a primary role in developing the legislative and regulatory frameworks for the key economic sectors in Abu Dhabi. This reinforces the Chamber’s role in supporting policy development, providing services, and representing the sector's voice.

By identifying and addressing key challenges, ADCCI also strives to connect investors, entrepreneurs, and business experts to share insights about the best practices across a range of industries including automotive, construction, real estate, education, and healthcare.