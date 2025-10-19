The exhibition serves as a platform to deepen public–private collaboration in support of national food security

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) will participate in Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025, held from 21 to 23 October at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi as part of Global Food Week. The second edition of Global Food Week is held under the Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority.

The Chamber’s programme is designed to empower national small and medium enterprises and widen their access to local and international markets. This engagement aligns with the chamber’s mandate to support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as a regional hub for food industries and modern agriculture, while reinforcing the UAE’s strategies for food security and sustainable economic growth.

A national platform for connection

Through its pavilion and activities, the chamber will enable entrepreneurs and investors to connect across the food and beverage value chain, facilitating commercial partnerships that support the expansion of Abu Dhabi’s businesses in regional and global markets. On the sidelines, ADCCI will host professional meetings and interactive briefings on its business development and agri-innovation services, alongside coordination sessions between public and private stakeholders to bolster food supply chains and explore collaboration on future food security projects.

Driving innovation

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Our presence at this international gathering underscores a firm commitment to empowering Abu Dhabi’s private sector and opening new pathways for trade and investment in agriculture-linked industries; cementing the emirate’s position as a regional centre for innovation and sustainability within the food security ecosystem.”

He added: “The chamber is keen to elevate national companies at specialist exhibitions and to provide effective platforms that connect them with partners and buyers worldwide. Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition 2025 is an opportunity to advance agri-innovation and support sustainable solutions that contribute to food security and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy.”

His Excellency noted that the chamber continues to leverage its capabilities and strategic partnerships to offer an enabling business environment that supports the growth of Abu Dhabi’s SMEs and empowers them to contribute effectively to sustainable food and

Looking ahead, Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage sector is set for further momentum, supported by rising domestic production and accelerated growth in agri-tech, food manufacturing and retail; positioning the UAE to strengthen its leadership in technology-driven, sustainable food innovation.

Leading companies under the Chamber’s umbrella

The Chamber’s pavilion will feature a selection of national companies showcasing successful applications of advanced agricultural technologies and innovation; from organic and hydroponic farming and sustainable local food production to digital platforms integrating producers and suppliers through smart systems.

Advancing national food security

The chamber’s engagement supports the National Food Security Strategy 2051 by promoting a resilient food sector that ensures self-sufficiency and anchors an innovation-led agricultural economy. Through its initiatives, the chamber advances the circular economy, encourages sustainable production practices that conserve natural resources and improve efficiency, and strengthens public–private collaboration to develop modern agricultural technologies and enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi’s food industries.

Future partnerships and investment

The chamber’s participation is expected to generate tangible opportunities for expanded trade cooperation and new agreements with investors and partners from Abu Dhabi and abroad. This will help attract quality investment into food and sustainable agriculture and elevate the international reach of national brands.

In doing so, the chamber aims to further solidify Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional centre for business and investment in food industries and to amplify the role of Abyu Dhabi’s companies within global value chains; advancing the emirate’s vision for a diversified and sustainable economy.