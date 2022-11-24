Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council received a delegation from the Women’s League of Central Asia (Kyrgyz Republic) to promote the development and diversification of economic and bilateral partnerships between women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan and the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council; H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, member of the Abu Dhabi Business Women Council, among other representatives of Abu Dhabi’s private sector.

The delegation from Kyrgyzstan included Mr. Marat Sharshekeev, President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic; Mrs. Elmira Bataeva, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic; Mrs. Asel Atabekova, Chairman of the Public Foundation "Women's League of Central Asia", among other representatives of the private sector of Kyrgyzstan.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said: “We are proud of the strong and solid relations between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic. The two countries have signed different agreements that support economic cooperation and attract investments. We would like to build on these strong relations by working together and exchanging knowledge and expertise to explore opportunities that establish the position of female entrepreneurs as major contributors to the economic growth.”

“We are pleased to join hands today to enhance the contribution of female entrepreneurs to the trade exchange between the UAE and the Kyrgyz Republic, and get hold of key trade exchange and investment opportunities in a wide range of industries, including education, culture, and tourism, among others,” Her Excellency added.

Ms. Asel Atabekova, Chairman of the Women's League of Central Asia, said: “Female entrepreneurs play a key role in growing the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The activities of the Women's League of Kyrgyzstan supports women in promoting their ideas and projects, and assists them in the implementation of various projects. We have had very interesting and promising conversations with Abu Dhabi’s female entrepreneurs, centred on expanding our presence in the region and exchanging knowledge and expertise to support different industries in Abu Dhabi and Kyrgyzstan. We hope that these discussions bring about successful joint projects.”

The meeting included presentations about prospects of cooperation, in the light, tourism, food production, construction, and creative industries, and the benefits of investing in Abu Dhabi. By the end of the meeting, female entrepreneurs had a networking session to explore new investment opportunities for the benefit of both sides.

-Ends-