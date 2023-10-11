Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) has announced the shortlists for the Arts, Poetic Publications, and Poetry Matching categories for the second edition of its Kanz Al Jeel Award, which honours works of Nabati poetry, folk studies, and research and promotes creativity to foster a poetic, critical, and artistic movement.

The shortlists include 15 works from Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, the UK, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

The shortlist for the Arts category includes five paintings: ‘Dunya Mahla Watraha’ (Life Is Beautiful) by artist Mohammed Tifardine from Morocco; ‘Al-Aseel’(The Original) by Khalled Sebaa from Algeria; ‘Feeha Zahat Al Anwar’ (The Lights Shone There) by Muntasir Fathi from Jordan; ‘Kul Yawm bi Takbur Ghalatak wa-Alqak Dawm bi Aayni Tzein’ (Every Day Your Love Grows Bigger, and your Sight Graces my Eyes) by Mohammed Shalabi from Jordan; and ‘Khaimah min Hatbatayn wa-Qumash, Rabbat Ajyal bil-Thahab Tinqas’ (A Tent Made of Two Sticks and Cloth, Raised Generations of Gold) by Anas Sawalem from the UK.

Meanwhile, five works were shortlisted for the Poetic Publications category: ‘Watani’ (My Homeland), a collection of poems by Ali AlKhawar from the UAE, published by Medad Publishing in 2022; ‘Nabad’ (Pulse), a collection by poet Mohamed Al Marzouqi from the UAE, published by Kalamon Publishing in 2023; ‘W Hal Ta’alam’ (And Did You Know), a collection by poet Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallem from the UAE, published by Kalamon Publishing in 2020; ‘Sutoo al Qamarah’ (The Radiance of the Moon), a collection by poet Salama Al Ahababi from the UAE, known as “Qamarah”, published by the Sharjah Department of Culture in 2018; and ‘Ishq Yatajaddad’ (A Love Renewed), a collection by Dr. Abdalla Belhaif Alnuaimi from the UAE, published by Dar Molhimon Publishing and Distribution in 2022.

As for the Poetry Matching category, the shortlist features: ‘Dunya Mahla Watarha’ (Life Is Beautiful) by poet Obaid Alkaabi from the UAE; ‘Fitnat Aasirha’ (The Temptation of Her Time) by poet Fahad Al Thafiri from Kuwait; ‘Jannah’ (Paradise) by Majedah Jarah from Jordan; ‘Qudwah Al-Shu’ar’ (Muse of the Poets) by renowned Saudi poet Ali Asiri (Ali Al-Sabban); and ‘Bouh Al-Abrar’ by Abdullah Alanazi from Saudi Arabia.

The Kanz Al Jeel Award has decided to withhold the Award from the “Translation” category for this edition. The Award’s second edition has seen a remarkable turnout, receiving a diverse set of 264 submissions across its six categories, from 27 countries (17 Arab countries and 10 others). This marks a 13% increase compared to the first edition, which received 234 submissions. The 2023 edition has also seen submissions from new countries around the world, including China, Comoros, the Philippines, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and others.

