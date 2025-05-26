The Ajman Chamber has recorded notable membership growth during Q1 2025. The total number of new and renewed memberships reached 10,430, marking a growth rate exceeding 5% compared to the same period in 2024, which saw 9,901 memberships.

This growth reflects the increasing confidence in Ajman's business and investment climate. It also underscores the Chamber's continuous efforts, in collaboration with its government partners, to foster a supportive and stimulating environment for business owners and investors. This is achieved through innovative services and initiatives that enhance the sustainability and growth of businesses across various economic sectors.

New memberships saw a 15% increase, totaling 1,873 compared to 1,630 in Q1 2024. Additionally, renewed memberships grew by over 3%, reaching 8,557 compared to 8,271.

The surge in membership is an outcome of Ajman Chamber's comprehensive strategy to boost the emirate's competitiveness as a leading investment hub. This strategy involves intensified participation in specialized exhibitions and events, both domestically and internationally, across vital sectors such as industry, trade, health, education, tourism, real estate, and construction, among others. Furthermore, the Chamber actively hosts trade and economic delegations and organizes specialized forums and workshops which facilitate knowledge exchange and explore collaboration opportunities, directly contributing to the Chamber's increased membership and attracting more companies and investors, thereby supporting the growth of diverse economic activities in the emirate of Ajman."