Abu Dhabi, UAE – With the United Arab Emirates’ 53rd Eid Al Etihad on the horizon, Abu Dhabi is offering a packed lineup of events and activities for the occasion. Taking place across the UAE capital, the garden city of Al Ain, and Al Dhafra region, the festivities will feature concerts, performances, cultural celebrations, workshops, exhibitions and more – offering something for everyone to join in and mark the nation’s milestone.

‘Culture for All’ experience

As part of the ‘Culture for All’ initiative, Abu Dhabi is celebrating Eid Al Etihad by waiving entry fees at three key attractions on 2 December. Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Hosn, and Jebel Hafit Desert Park will all offer free entry to all to mark the country’s special occasion.

Other sites across Abu Dhabi remain free of charge and open to the public, including:

Bait Mohamed Bin Khalifa

Al Jahili Fort

Qasr Al Muwaiji

Al Ain Oasis

Al Qattara Arts Center

Cultural Foundation

House of Artisans

The Founder's Memorial

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Wahat Al Karama

Heritage Village

Manarat Sadiyaat

Eid Al Etihad offers the perfect opportunity to explore Abu Dhabi’s diverse cultural scene. From globally renowned institutions at Saadiyat Cultural District to landmarks like Qasr Al Hosn and the Al Ain Oasis, the long weekend encourages everyone to immerse themselves in the UAE’s rich legacy and cultural heritage. Register now to secure your preferred timeslot and explore the attractions!

MOTN Festival concerts

This year, the Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival takes off in Al Mugheirah Bay and Al Ain with a thrilling new space-themed experience – offering Instagrammable moments, family activities, star-studded concerts and more until 2 December.

With Assad Al Bat’hari and Hamad Al Ameri performing on 1 December and Eida Al Menhali and Harbi Al Ameri taking the stage on 2 December, MOTN Festival’s Eid Al Etihad concerts in Al Ain bring added excitement to the celebrations.

Sheikh Zayed Festival

Running until 28 February, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has turned Al Wathba into a vibrant cultural hub, showcasing the UAE’s rich history, values, and spirit with a festive touch. From 4 pm onwards between 1 to 3 December, the festival will celebrate Eid Al Etihad with Emirati folk arts performances, heritage games, traditional dances and a host of surprise activities.

Eid Al Etihad cultural celebrations

In Abu Dhabi city, the Al Hosn site’s “The Fort Under the Stars” nighttime adventure takes place on 1 December from 5 to 10 pm, offering a family-friendly exploration of Qasr Al Hosn’s heritage, while on 6 December at 8 pm, “Melodic Memories”, a concert of national songs, will celebrate the UAE’s pride and unity.

The “Heart of the Community” pop-up, running daily until 15 December from 4 pm onwards, will feature small businesses, children’s activities, and food options for everyone to enjoy at Qasr Al Hosn. The nearby House of Artisans will showcase “The Journey: A Sadu Experience,” a temporary exhibition on Sadu weaving in Emirati culture, which will run daily until 15 December from 4 pm onwards.

From 1 to 4 December, Manarat Al Saadiyat will host an outdoor market starting at 3 pm, featuring emerging retail brands, cultural workshops, food stalls, and local crafts – making for great holiday gift ideas!

The 53rd Eid Al Etihad Traditional Rowing Race (40-foot category) will take place on 2 December from 3 pm at Breakwater on Abu Dhabi Corniche. This annual event helps promote and preserve Emirati maritime heritage.

In Al Ain, the official 53rd Eid Al Etihad ceremony will be livestreamed on 2 December at 6 pm at Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, and Al Ain Oasis.

Meanwhile, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa will feature traditional performances, Emirati heritage games, artisanal craft demonstrations, children’s art workshops, and competitions on 2 and 3 December from 4 to 10 pm.

Until 3 December, Souq Al Qattara will celebrate with traditional performances, handicrafts, and an artisans market, open from 5 to 11 pm.

These cultural celebrations across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain invite everyone to immerse themselves in the UAE’s rich heritage and festive spirit. Join the celebration in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for an Eid Al Etihad to remember.

About Experience Abu Dhabi:

Experience Abu Dhabi is the destination brand of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

DCT Abu Dhabi drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

Media Contact: Mina Kiwan at mina.kiwan@ogilvy.com or +971552426806