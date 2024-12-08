Sharjah: The “Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2024-2025” is set to officially kick off tomorrow, Sunday, across the emirate's cities and regions and will run until January 2025.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the major commercial event will offer Sharjah visitors and residents an unparalleled shopping and tourism experience, featuring 43 days of exclusive promotional offers, grand prize draws, and captivating entertainment activities.

This year’s edition of Sharjah Shopping Promotions has garnered participation from dozens of shopping centers and thousands of retail stores across Sharjah and its Central and Eastern regions. They have registered with the Sharjah Chamber to participate by launching promotional deals and significant discounts on a vast array of products and leading global brands.

The promotions also include a plethora of raffle draws offering valuable prizes, gifts, and shopping vouchers in addition to in-kind prizes presented by the participating shopping malls.

Sharjah visitors and residents are set to enjoy a world-class shopping and entertainment experience catering to their needs and expectations, with a full schedule of rewarding promotional offers.

The programme is also packed with winter events and festivities hosted by a unique lineup of renowned tourist landmarks and family-friendly destinations across the emirate, providing an ideal opportunity to revel in the winter ambiance during the holiday season.

Additionally, Sharjah Shopping Promotions will feature live performances, open-air markets, heritage and folkloric activities, as well as recreational adventures in theme parks, outdoor venues, scenic beaches, and a variety of other engaging activities.

This year’s edition of the Sharjah Shopping Promotions will feature an array of exciting surprises offered by participating shopping centers, including purchase-based prize draws and substantial discounts on a wide range of luxury goods.

These include clothing, perfumes, electronics, home appliances, kitchenware, outdoor gear, and more. The event is anticipated to draw a strong turnout from both local and international shoppers.

