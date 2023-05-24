200 companies submitted their “Expression of Interest” (EOI) to the announcement of 3 Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects launched by the Saudi Ministry of Health (MoH) in cooperation with the National Centre for Privatization & PPP (NCP).

The projects for the “Second Health Cluster” in Riyadh region, and the “First Health Cluster” in the Eastern region in Dammam were published on the NCP portal on March 13, 2023 and closed on April 16, 2023 and included Extended Care, Medical Rehabilitation and Home Care Services for both regions.

Submissions totalled 424 for all three projects which is a considerably large number and indicative of the appeal of investment opportunities in healthcare and trust in the overall eco-system and regulations in the Kingdom, it is also an evidence of the pivotal role played by NCP in supporting partnerships between the public and private sectors for all domestic and international investors.

The rapid response of companies from (21) countries of their interest to invest in these three projects in a short period of their announcement demonstrates the growing demand for privatization projects in the Kingdom. The list included companies from Asia, Europe, Australia and North America; however, Saudi companies represented the majority of submissions reaching about 70%.

139 companies from 16 countries, these countries include Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, The United States of America, Canada, The United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, Saint Lucia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Australia expressed their interest in the first project, which includes the design, development, financing, maintenance and operation (medical and non-medical) of long term care and skilled nursing home with a capacity of 200 beds, and nursing care centres with a capacity of 100 beds (for each health group).

131 companies from 17 countries, these countries include Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, The United States of America, The United Kingdom, Canada, Kuwait, South Korea, Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, Italy, India, Portugal, Turkey, Thailand and Germany expressed their interest to invest in the second project, which includes the design, development, financing, maintenance and operation (medical and non-medical) of medical rehabilitation hospitals with a capacity of 150 beds and 120 thousand therapy session for outpatient patients (for each health group).

The third project of home health care is in the form of a contract for the provision of medical services, for 5,000 active patients (for each health group). To which 154 Saudi and international companies from 14 countries, these countries include Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, The United States of America, Canada, The United Kingdom, Portugal, Italy, France Turkey, India, South Korea, Thailand and Australia

