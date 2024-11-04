The Lawyers Affairs Committee in the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has approved the registration requests of twenty Emirati lawyers on the practicing lawyers' list. This decision follows their completion of the mandatory training program at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy, a necessary step for lawyers to be registered to practice in front of the courts and public prosecutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The decision was made at the Lawyers Affairs Committee meeting in October, chaired by His Excellency Counselor Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi. During the meeting, the committee examined applications for re-registration from 13 lawyers whose registration had expired for more than two months, and granted requests for the transfer of registration for three inactive lawyers.

Furthermore, the committee assessed four requests from lawyers and four complaints during the meeting, making appropriate decisions in accordance with the laws, regulations, and rules governing the legal profession, with the aim to advance the field of law and legal consultancy, enhance the skills of practitioners, and establish trust in them by adhering to professional and ethical standards that protect the rights of all involved parties.

The Committee, at its regular meeting, green-lighted requests to renew the registration of two legal office representatives on the list after they met all the required criteria.