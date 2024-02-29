Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Sports Committee has revealed that 7 male and 7 female employees will represent DEWA in the 5th Gov Games, one of the most notable events on Dubai’s sports agenda. The games are held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, from 29 February to 3 March 2024.

“DEWA’s top management is keen to provide a positive and healthy work environment that fosters the employees’ physical and mental abilities. We encourage DEWA’s employees to participate in various sports activities as they play an integral role in promoting teamwork and a healthy lifestyle. The sports events that DEWA organises or participates in spread positive energy, enhance teamwork, promote social cohesion and communication among employees, as well as develop the physical and mental capabilities of the participants, helping them gain self-confidence and inspiring healthy competition. DEWA’s male and female teams achieved distinguished results in the last four editions of the Gov games. We are confident in their readiness to compete and achieve wonderful results this year,” said Dr. Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources, and Chairman of DEWA’s Sports Committee at DEWA.

DEWA’s employees, members of the female and male teams, expressed their readiness to compete in Gov Games this year, in the framework the sporting spirit that characterises the sports events held in Dubai. DEWA’s female team includes Sarah Ibrahim, Rawdha Almansoori, Noura Alshamsi, Meera Almail, Maitha Albastaki, Nada Omar, and Noora Abdullatif. The male team Includes Omar Alkhajaeh, Ali Alkhajeh, Khalifa Alawadhi, Ahmad Alzarooni, Mansoor Alblooshi, Sultan Alshamsi, and Hamdan Alshaali.

