Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AETOSWire)

Golden Brokers, one of the world’s leading brokers focusing on modern financial instruments and online trading platforms, was awarded with two prizes at the Forex Traders Summit, taking place in February 2022 in Dubai. According to the survey of investors, the Forex Traders Summit organizer chose Golden Brokers as the company with Best customer service and, at the same time, awarded Golden Brokers with the Fast growing forex broker prize.

“Recently we have been opening our Dubai office. We have been responding to the growing demand of clients, investors and traders, for first class customer services, provided in person, which are still needed in the era of moving finances to the online world. I am happy that our efforts and, especially, our results are reflected by the achievement of both awards at Forex Traders Summit,” commented Shadiq Zameen, Vice President of Golden Brokers Dubai.

Golden Brokers Ltd.

The company provides trading in Contracts for Difference (“CFDs”) across major products such as forex, commodities, indices and shares to individual as well as professional traders.

Golden Brokers combine award-winning technology which enables professional and individual traders alike to gain access to the world’s largest and most liquid markets with personalised 24/5 customer care across all major time zones, offering the ultimate trading experience.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure

