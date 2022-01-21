PHOTO
DUBAI: The Goa Week at India Pavilion, EXPO2020 Dubai concluded yesterday. Inaugurated on 14th January 2022 by Shri J. Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Industries Trade & Commerce, Handicrafts Textile & Coir., Government of Goa and Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner General of India at EXPO2020, the state has successfully highlighted its business potential across sectors such as Tourism & Hospitality, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, Agro-based and Food Processing Industries.
Dr Puri also presided over other key events of the state.
The delegation, led by Shri J. Ashok Kumar held various business meetings with global investors showcasing the investment-friendly policies and the availability of skilled labour in the state.
Talking about Goa’s participation at EXPO2020 Dubai, Shri J. Ashok Kumar, said, “The state’s participation at the Expo 2020 was a great success. The Goa delegation had the opportunity to visit several other country pavilions as well as meet with key investors of the region. We look forward to building upon the relationships that we were able to establish in this brief time and host interested investors in Goa soon. My special congratulations to team India for their hard work.”
The Goa delegation also met with Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) that resulted in a potential for investment collaboration with the state. The meeting was attended by Shri J. Ashok Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, Sports & Youth Affairs, Tourism, Industries Trade & Commerce, Handicrafts Textile & Coir, Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, Labour & Employment and Smt. Swetika Sachan, Director, Directorate of Industries, Government of Goa, at the India Pavilion Dubai EXPO2020, Shri Dilip Sinha, Secretary-General, IBPC along with other distinguished members of IBPC.
Shri Sanjay Kumar, Secretary - Revenue, Information Technology, Labour & Employment said, “The Expo is a marvellous exhibition of the technologies of not only today but also the future. Through our interactions with other delegates, investors, and innovators, we see the endless opportunities and will strive to implement their suggestions back home in the short term, while planning for the long term.”
Smt. Swetika Sachan, CEO, Goa Investment Promotion and Facilitation Board said, “The Dubai Expo 2020 has become a great place for countries to come together and pave the way for innovation and advancement. The state of Goa participated to showcase its business potential in the fields of Tourism, Financial Service, Pharmaceuticals, and Biotechnology to global investors. We actively engaged with the business community of Dubai to strengthen our ties and reassured them of our commitment towards ease of doing business. Personally, I am excited about the investment opportunities that will make a difference in the lives of the people of Goa.”
Besides the focus sectors, the state of Goa also showcased its prowess in the start-up segment. Goa is the first state in India to have two consecutive start-up policies with a supportive ecosystem. It is also one of the most preferred destinations for start-ups across industries. The IT Policy 2017 and Start-up Policy 2021 offer attractive incentive packages to the budding start-ups in the state.
Goa is the smallest state in the country with a rich heritage, serene atmosphere and well-developed infrastructure. Goa's economic growth is driven by the strong performance of its industrial sectors such as tourism, fishing, agriculture and pharmaceuticals.
Tourism is the backbone of the state’s economy, with 40% of the population directly or indirectly dependent on it. The state has recently framed a new tourism policy to offer a uniquely Goan experience to visitors by presenting a versatile concoction of historic, natural, ethnic, cultural locations and attractions. Besides Tourism, the state is also expanding its presence in sectors such as Light Engineering and R&D, Aviation and Technology.
-Ends-
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured
Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en
For more information or any media query, please contact:
Mr Kuldeep Singh
APCO Worldwide
Mob - +91 9711306379
Email – kusingh@apcoworldwide.com
Ms Shalini Saigal
APCO Worldwide
Mob- +91 9619736883
Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.