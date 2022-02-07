New solutions to meet growing conscious consumers appetite for sustainable products

Bringing its world-class innovations and technical experience to the fore, NZMP’s return to Gulfood 2022 coincides with a growing trend towards conscious purchasing and consumption among consumers who want to make a difference for the planet through their actions.

According to recent studies, 80% of Middle Eastern adults surveyed are more conscious of their environmental impact since COVID-19, far higher than the global average of 3 in 5 adults*. With nearly three-quarters of adults (72%) in the Middle East region acknowledge that companies are moving toward more sustainable and eco-friendly ways.**

In line with this growing trend, NZMP will promote the benefits of Fonterra’s unique low carbon pasture-based farming system through a new digital sustainability activation.

Attendees visiting the stand this year will be able to interact with a series of engaging animations, videos and articles that demonstrate the proof-points behind New Zealand grass-fed dairying. Including why it’s a better choice for the animals, soil health, the climate and most importantly, why Fonterra New Zealand’s low on-farm carbon footprint provides a competitive advantage to NZMP customers and greater transparency to consumers.

Fonterra’s unique suite of sustainability solutions will be on show, including the launch of its new third-party certified cared for cows claim, providing a platform to engage with consumers interested in the impact of products and animal wellbeing. As well as climate leadership claims such as Toitū carbonzero™ certification, available on NZMP Organic Salted and Unsalted Butter with the capability to expand this offering to more NZMP ingredients in the future. Simon Penfold, Sales Director - Ingredients and Food Service – Middle East said, "It's a privilege to be back for another edition of Gulfood. Wherever you are on your sustainability journey, we can help. With nearly 20 years of focus on sustainability and over 100 experts, we’ve created a coherent, versatile set of sustainability solutions you can apply to your own business.

Fonterra New Zealand’s grass-fed dairy has one of the lowest on-farm carbon footprints in the world – but we’re not stopping there. We have a plan to reduce our emissions across the value chain and an aspiration to be net zero by 2050. So simply by purchasing from us you are already reducing emissions in your supply chain and showing tangible progress to your stakeholders and investors,” says Penfold.

In addition to showcasing the digital sustainability activation, a range of NZMP ingredients and innovations will also be featured, including:

High Protein flavoured milk made with NZMP MPC and WMP UHT Perform and breakfast milk concepts

High Protein yoghurt concepts made with NZMP protein ingredients

NZMP NutriWhite is an affordable, nutritionally fortified dairy-based powder specially designed for tea and coffee whitening.

NZMP Protein+ Instant Milk Powder with 25% more protein per serve than standard NZMP instant whole milk powder.

NZMP Gold Instant Whole Milk Powder has proven superior reconstitution performance and a consistent appearance guaranteed.

Fat Filled Milk Powder provides an affordable, high quality milk powder containing the goodness of dairy and enriched with vitamins to strengthen bones and muscles, and support immunity.

NZMP’s Easy Mix cream cheese featuring delicious samples to try.

NZMP customers can draw from Fonterra’s unique credentials to uncover new opportunities to meet the needs of the conscious consumer and help create a more resilient business for the future.

NZMP ingredients are used by some of the world's most well-known food and nutrition companies and are supplied in over 130 countries, some of the industry's greatest dairy expertise helping to develop ingredients and solutions that meet our customers' needs.

About NZMP

NZMP is Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients and solutions brand. Trusted globally, NZMP ingredients are sold in more than 130 countries and can be found at the heart of some of the world’s most famous food and nutrition brands. NZMP has one of the broadest ranges of ingredients in the dairy industry, providing hundreds of solutions to meet the needs of customers and consumers every day.

Backed by Fonterra, NZMP draws on New Zealand’s grass-fed farming heritage and expertise, world-class processing and leading quality standards. NZMP ingredients deliver a market advantage, trusted for their high performance and exceptional quality. Visit www.nzmp.com for more information.

About Fonterra

Fonterra is a New Zealand dairy Co-operative made up of hard-working farming families. We are committed to farming in a way that regenerates our farms and the environment. In NZ, we farm the way nature intended and we are proud to have one of the lowest carbon footprints on farm in the world. We create dairy goodness and share it with over 140 countries around the world through innovative consumer, foodservice and ingredient solutions. Our dairy know-how and innovation capability mean we can do amazing things with our milk to help enhance people’s lives. Visit www.Fonterra.com for more information.

