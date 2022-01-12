Speaking on the launch of the Happiness Meter, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal – Partner at GCC Exchange said “It’s a moment of pride for the entire GCC Exchange family. In our own way, through this Happiness Meter, we aim to contribute in fulfilling his highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE’s vision of making Dubai, the smartest and happiest city in the world. That’s our moonshot for service improvement!”

The Happiness Meter Platform aims to digitize the paperwork which generally slows down and hampers the efficiency of operations. Apart from this GCC Exchange is also making a constant effort to dissolve the gap between customer service expectation and its service provided in reality.

Explaining the benefits of the Happiness Meter Platform, Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange said, “At GCC Exchange, we have finally found a solution to analyze our customer’s feedback which helps us to detect and solve any issues faced by our customers. Secondly, through this Happiness Meter, we can exactly know what our customers expect from us which actually is the biggest benefit of this platform.”

GCC Exchange has already developed guidelines to inform its customers about usage of Happiness Meter Platform in order to provide their valuable feedback. Expecting positive changes from this initiative, the experts at GCC Exchange are planning to globally deploy the Happiness Meter devices across all the GCC Exchange Branches.

Mr. Firoz Hussain – Chief Operating Officer at GCC Exchange feels that Happiness is a direction and not a destination. This customer feedback platform is designed to stay as close to our customers, listen to them, under their requirement and serve them to the best possible way. Looking forward to this and feedbacks that are constructive will only help us grow and get better in our own league.

Mr. Alex Fernandes, Head -Digital Development and Communications at GCC Exchange said, “This Happiness Meter has paved the way to better customer relationship management solutions. Now, we can concentrate on what our customers truly want and get constructive feedback on our services, all without having to go through tons of paperwork. We are hopeful that we will be able to keep providing excellent service to our customers. At GCC Exchange, we think that there is always room for improvement, that we can always do better, be better. That’s why we developed this platform. We are sure that our customers will find it useful as well as convenient.

About GCC Exchange:

Known for providing prime solutions for, Remittance, Foreign Exchange and Payroll Solutions, GCC Exchange has clients across the globe. Owing to the commitment the brand shows towards their work they constantly contend to serve the clients better than expectations. Established in 2005 GCC Exchange has come a long way and yet there is a lot to cover that the company believes in. Providing exceptionally well services with hassle free procedure and transparency has been the fundamental objective of GCC Exchange.

