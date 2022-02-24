Dubai, UAE : Today, Five Guys opens its tenth location in the UAE, at the newly launched Dubai Hills Mall. To mark the occasion and thank its fans, Five Guys will be giving away free limited edition goodie bags, full of exclusive Five Guys merch, for the first fifty guests to visit the store, when it opens on Friday at 10am.

Covering over 3500sqft and located at Ground Floor Entrance 2, the newest Five Guys store is the third in an Emaar property, with seating for just under 100 guests, catering to nearby residential communities at Dubai Hills Estate, Arabian Ranches, Town Square Dubai and Damac Hills.

With a simple ethos - no freezers, no microwaves and no timers, coupled with the highest quality ingredients - the cult burger chain serves award-winning 100% halal beef burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, veggie sandwiches and fries that are fresh and customizable for any taste.

The burgers can be customised in an impressive 250,000 ways with 15 free toppings and the milkshakes are made using fresh fruit prepared in store, which can be customised with over 40,000 different mix-in combinations.

The fries are hand-cut in-store, twice cooked in pure peanut oil with Five Guys style or Cajun style options. The buns are all freshly baked daily in the UAE and there is an option to go bunless with the lettuce wraps. Guests can also enjoy free soft drink refills.

Steven Coull, Head of Operations, Rise LLC commented, “As the franchise owner for Five Guys in the UAE, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support we’ve received from the UAE public since we brought the brand to the region in 2015. We’re delighted to announce our newest location in Dubai Hills Mall, enabling us to serve even more Five Guys fans across Dubai. We’re so pleased to have secured a prime location where visitors can enjoy their favourite quality burgers, along with the many other attractions the mall has to offer. Our new team has been training hard and everyone at Rise LLC is extremely excited to open our 10th store and the second we’ve opened already in 2022, after a successful launch in City Centre Mirdif at the start of January.”

“As a diversified investment firm, Shamal Holding curates businesses, ideas and assets that are planned, managed and designed to cultivate the extraordinary. We’re so proud of the team at Rise LLC and congratulate them on an impressive growth story with Five Guys UAE. With the next Five Guys store opening at Nakheel Mall Palm Jumeirah in April and our second store in Abu Dhabi at The Galleria Maryah Island opening this summer, Shamal Holding is fully committed to continue to invest with aggressive plans to expand even further across the UAE in the next 12-18 months, inspired by Dubai’s evolving journey of ambition, where anything is possible,” added Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Portfolio Management Officer, Shamal Holding.

Five Guys Dubai Hills Mall is open seven days a week 10am-midnight.

About Five Guys

Five Guys is a family owned and operated franchise restaurant group that focuses on serving high quality burgers and fries in a clean, no-frills atmosphere. Five Guys was established in 1986 in Arlington, VA. In 2003, Five Guys opened its first franchised location and with the help of loyal franchisees, Five Guys has expanded from five to over 1700 locations around the world. Rise LLC is the franchise owner for Five Guys in the UAE.

About Shamal Holding

Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that deals in the extraordinary. As an investor across a portfolio of selected businesses and the owner of Rise LLC, we are entrusted to bring our know-how, resources and relationships, acting as a catalyst to create long-term value, wherever we operate. We are not limited by pedigree, category or sector. We implement a customized long-term investment approach to identify potential and deliver returns. We curate businesses, ideas and assets that are planned, managed and designed to cultivate the extraordinary, enriching people’s lives. As a business born in Dubai, the investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai’s spirit and energy, inspired by Dubai’s evolving journey of ambition where anything is possible.

