Riders across the Elite Category will compete for total prize purse of more than 36,000 AED

Final chance to enter with registrations closing on Wednesday

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With only days remaining until the main event of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, organisers have revealed a lucrative prize purse for riders in the Elite category, with this year’s top performers set to earn their share of a total prize pot topping 36,000AED on Saturday in Dubai Sports City.

In the recently announced addition to the UCI Gran Fondo World Series season for 2022, riders will take in the incredible sights of Dubai and battle for top spot. This year, male and female winners will earn equal prize winnings of 10,000AED each, thanks to a new Emarat sponsorship deal for the 2022 event.

Alongside the prize money reveal, the event also welcomes back Arabian Automobiles Nissan as the official Automotive Partner and announces an exciting new partnership with Emarat as the official Fuel Partner of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge. The support of Arabian Automobiles Nissan and Emarat ensures the event management team are well equipped to support riders wherever needed on race day.

In the 92km course that weaves its way across the city, riders can look forward to passing several popular landmarks, including Dubai’s exclusive Emirates Hills, the iconic Expo 2020 Dubai and the much-beloved Global Village sites on their ride on Saturday 19th February.

This year’s event has seen record sign-ups, with hundreds set to attend the Prime Medical Center Junior Rides on Friday 18th February as young cyclists from 2 – 12 years old test their skills on the bike at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai Sports City.

The 2022 challenge features something for all the family, as the newly revealed Live Well Outride, a shorter 40km course will allow new members of Dubai’s diverse, passionate cycling community to join in the weekend’s activities kicking off in Dubai Sports City this weekend. With registrations closing on Wednesday, reserve your spot at www.cyclechallenge.ae.

As participants cross the finish line of the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, riders can head to the new-look Eat Well Live Well village, a much-elevated experience for cyclists to recover and unwind with family and friends. The festive site offers live race streaming, various food and beverage choices and family entertainment, with the final award ceremony to conclude this year’s event in style.

For more information on how to enter the Prime Medical Center Junior Rides, the 2022 Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge main event and the Live Well Outride, please visit www.cyclechallenge.ae.

