Hisham Ezz Elarab: The Launch of the latest Volvo Cars Showroom is a great beginning for 2022 and a first step into the implementation of the company’s plan for expansion

It has been specifically designed to serve East Cairo residents

For the first time in Egypt, a kids area has been created to provide customers with a more comfortable experience

Showcasing the XC60 Facelift model for the first time in Egypt in Volvo’s newest showroom

Cairo:– Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, the sole importer, and exclusive distributor of Volvo cars in Egypt, has recently announced the launch of the latest showroom for the Swedish brand in One Katameya, East Cairo. The launch was attended by senior executives from Volvo Cars, Ezz Elarab Automotive Group’s board of directors and senior management, as well as a selection of media representatives.

The showroom has been designed according to the international standards of the Volvo Cars brand, which is referred to as “The Volvo Cars Retail Experience”. The aim behind the new showroom is to focus on providing the best and most personalized customer experience possible. In addition, the brand also aims to display the latest models and innovative solutions that are added to their vehicles. It is worth mentioning that Volvo Car Egypt introduced their latest model, the new smarter XC60, at this launch. This marks its first appearance in the Volvo Cars showrooms all over Egypt. For the first time in Egypt, the latest Volvo Cars showroom has a kids’ area to provide customers with a more comfortable experience. It also offers delivery services for newly purchased cars, test driving services, and a parking area for visitors. The showroom is fully furnished with pieces that have been imported from Sweden to match the luxury brand’s international standards.

“The launch of the latest Volvo showroom in East Cairo is a great beginning for 2022, it is part of our expansion plan all over Egypt and reflects the strong presence of our company. It also counts as a new step that we have accomplished with the Swedish brand throughout the past few years. We are always working on raising the car ownership standards through our modern showrooms and the luxury brands that we deal with in Egypt. I am proud to have Volvo Cars as one of them.” said Engineer Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group.

The Volvo Cars showroom is located at a premium spot in East Cairo to provide exclusive access to the area’s residents. It is distinguished by its accessibility, as it is directly located on the Ring Road. The One Kattameya showroom is considered to be the largest Volvo Cars exhibition in Egypt, with an area of 390 meters square. It can accommodate the full model range in display and has a dedicated space for cars that have been accessorized.

“We are proud to launch the latest Volvo Cars showroom which suits the Egyptian market in terms of efficiency, reliability, and luxury. The brand complies with safety and sustainability factors as well. The opening of this Volvo showroom sets a new imprint for the company in East Cairo, which aims at meeting the needs of our customers in this area.

We are constantly working on developing a stronger presence and proximity to consumers in the car industry which meets the Volvo Cars strategy. We have plans to expand all over Egypt, with online and experiential presence, so we could be closer to the safe and sustainable brand’s lovers and enthusiasts.” said Engineer Muhammad Aboul Nour, General Manager of Volvo Car Egypt at Ezz Elarab Automotive Group.

Moris Bayar, Head of Commercial Operations at Volvo Car Importers EMEA, commented: “I would like to express the pride that begins with this partnership and relationship between the Volvo Cars and Ezz Elarab Automotive Group. We increase consumers’s satisfaction rate together, gaining more and more strength over the years. This is solid proof that we are together at the Volvo Cars commercial roadmap which is focused at growth, electrification, and online. These standards strongly representing Volvo Cars commercial pillars are supported by our great joint efforts to enable “effortless” consumer journey, getting close to consumers, and establishong long term direct relationships with them.”

Gerhard Kreindl, Head of Retail and Business Development for Volvo Car Importers EMEA said: “We thank you for your faith in our precious Swedish brand, Volvo Cars. Your great confidence in us and your commitment to provide top-notch work and plans have been of great help in our mission to further develop our brand in Egypt.”

The launch of Volvo Cars’ latest showroom is part of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group’s future expansion plans throughout the country, the company always aims to provide special services to its customers by providing high-quality standards and after-sale services. It is worth mentioning Ezz Elarab Group’s long-running history in the car industry since 1975. Over the course of 45 years, the company has displayed a great amount of development and growth, which has helped it become the biggest agent for a number of luxury car brands. Today, Ezz Elarab Automotive Group is the only importer and distributor of eight different luxury car brands and has more than 40 hubs all over Egypt, where more than 800 employees work.

It is worth mentioning that Volvo Cars is considered to be one of the most significant brands in the Ezz Elarab Automotive Group since they became its exclusive agent in 2009. According to the company’s expansion strategy, a number of the brand’s showrooms have been launched at different locations. The Volvo Gallery has also been opening as one of Volvo’s most iconic locations in the world. In addition, Ezz Elarab Automotive Group has held a joint ceremony last year that brought together the local Volvo Car Egypt team and the European, Middle Eastern, and African Volvo Car Importers team to celebrate the surge in their sales in Egypt despite all the obstacles that the world has faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges that have faced sales teams across different countries all over the world.

-Ends-

