City’s Official Mascot, Moonbeam will join fans at Saturday’s live screening at Expo 2020 Dubai

Live performances from the 3-time UAE Football Freestyle champion, Ammar Freez during Saturday’s event

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Ahead of this weekend’s table topping clash, Expo 2020 Dubai invites Manchester City fans to a live screening of their clash with title rivals Chelsea FC on Saturday.

Beginning at 3.00pm on Saturday in Festival Garden, fans of the sky blues can look forward to a full afternoon of entertainment for all, with the Cityzens’ official Mascot, Moonbeam set to join supporters for the match at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Young City fanatics can also enjoy a live performance from the Middle East’s best footballing freestyler, Ammar Freez as the 3-time UAE champion showcases his skills ahead of the all-important clash with title rivals, Chelsea on Saturday.

With the big match set to kick off at 4:30pm, supporters can watch the match together and cheer on the Cityzens live at the free-to-enter event at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Food and beverage stalls will be available to fans throughout the event as part of Expo 2020 Dubai’s vegan festival, with fans wearing the club’s shirt able to receive a free beverage voucher at the venue on matchday as the Cityzens look to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League in Saturday’s encounter.

All supporters will be required to purchase a ticket to enter the Expo 2020 Dubai site and present either proof of vaccination status or a negative PCR test taken with 72 hours to enter the venue. Visitors can also download the Expo 2020 Dubai pass on their Al Hosn app to access Expo 2020 Dubai.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com

About Expo 2020 Dubai

From 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will welcome visitors from every corner of the globe to join the making of a new world, as it brings together the planet in one place to reimagine tomorrow.

With the purpose of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will be the world’s most impactful global incubator for new ideas, catalysing an exchange of new perspectives and inspiring action to deliver real-life solutions to real-world challenges

Expo 2020 will be the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse World Expo ever

Expo 2020’s subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to preserve and protect our planet, explore new frontiers and build a better future for everyone

For six months, Expo 2020 will be a must-visit family destination, with thousands of events, amazing exploratory experiences, and free entry for children up to age 18

Expo is committed to building a more equitable and just world for everyone, while keeping visitors safe by following the latest guidance of the world’s leading medical, science and health experts

Expo 2020 is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Built with a meaningful and measurable long-term legacy in mind, the Expo site will transform into District 2020 – a model global community that will rethink the cities of the future – after Expo 2020 closes its doors

For support, contact Expo 2020 Dubai’s Media Services team at media.services@expo2020.ae or +971 (0)56 689 2101.

Visit: www.expo2020dubai.com

Visit: www.expo2020dubai.com

About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London’s Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, ‘Industry of All Nations’, were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions (‘Expos’) and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE’s auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

