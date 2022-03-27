Manama--- Bahrain: Zurich International Life (Zurich) will be one of the key supporters of the annual Arab Household Savings Conference that is taking place this week in Bahrain, attracting 33 speakers from heads and officials of digital banks, asset managers, insurance companies, wealth management providers, fintech businesses, financial analysts, and global economic institutions.

The conference sessions focus on the importance of financial resilience, the need to save and the best vehicles for both household savings and employee savings and asset accumulation.

Zurich has signed a sponsorship agreement with Fintech Robos, the organisers of savings and pension conferences in the MENA region.

Zurich is a key provider of workplace savings solutions and the plan administrator for the DIFC Employee Workplace Savings (DEWS) scheme through its subsidiary Zurich Workplace Solutions (ZWS). They cover the end-to-end administration of the DEWS plan right from awareness and education to onboarding, member management and withdrawals. To date, through its efforts, the DEWS plan has paid out over AED 100m to 4,000+ employees, demonstrating that the plan is meeting its core objectives of ensuring employee protection and financial wellbeing. ZWS delivers an industry-leading customer experience through a great focus on technology adoption, operational excellence and most importantly customer centricity.

“Since the launch of DEWS at the start of 2020, there’s been a growing momentum for savings schemes and products in the GCC markets, as evidenced by the recent announcement by Dubai’s government of a savings scheme for foreign employees in government departments. There are also signs those similar arrangements are being planned in other GCC countries,” said Ebrahim K Ebrahim, CEO of Fintech Robos, the savings and pension thought leader.

The annual Arab Household Savings Conference is a one-of-a-kind event that addresses financial literacy, digital finance, savings, and investments across the MENA region.

Ebrahim said the event will explore the horizon for digital savings solutions that allow people in the Arab world to swiftly adapt a savings mindset,” he added.

“Alongside the annual Arab Pensions Conference, we hope the household savings conference will contribute to powering the lively discussion that we have started in recent years to address the importance of financial literacy, household financial planning and pension savings,” added Mr. Ebrahim.

Free registration is available at: https://fintechrobos.com/ArabSavingsCon2022

About Fintech Robos WLL

Fintech Robos WLL is a B2B Fintech company focused on providing white-label technology for savings, investments and pension services. Based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Fintech Robos is the product of several experts pooling together to revolutionize how financial planning and investment operations can be digitally managed.

The company prides itself on being the first and only GCC originated fintech innovator in this space, serving the needs of local MENA financial and corporate institutions.

About Zurich International Life Limited

Zurich International Life Limited is a part of Zurich Insurance Group and established in the Isle of Man, which is licensed by the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority with established and registered branches in the UAE licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE, Bahrain licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain and the Qatar Financial Centre authorised by the Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority. In the UAE, it is registered (Registration No. 63) under UAE Federal Law Number 6 of 2007, and its activities in the UAE are governed by such law. Further information about Zurich International Life is available at https://www.zurich.ae/

About Zurich Workplace Solutions

Zurich Workplace Solutions (Middle East) Limited (ZWS), part of the Zurich Insurance Group entities operating within the Middle East, is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (Registration No. 3595) and is authorised by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (Registration No. F005650). Further information about ZWS is available at: https://zws.zurich.ae