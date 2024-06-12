Abstracts were submitted to Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) by experts and international institutions from 58 countries

Taking place in Abu Dhabi, this is the first time that the World Congress has been held in the Middle East

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) has announced that it has received over 170 abstracts from international institutions and experts in 58 countries, ahead of the World Congress on Rehabilitation 2024 (WCR 24). The three-day event, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of ZHO’s board, will take place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Marking the first time the Congress is being held in the Middle East, the event will take place from 23-25 September under the theme of ‘Work and Employment’. The event is being organized by Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in partnership with Rehabilitation International (RI), the International Social Security Association (ISSA), and the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Office within the Department of Culture and Tourism. It will provide a platform that brings together leading officials in the rehabilitation sector, including experts, researchers, and academics, to discuss ideas and learn about the best practices of using advanced technology to rehabilitate and integrate people of determination into communities.

A dedicated scientific committee will now meticulously examine and evaluate the research papers, identifying those, which have the potential to significantly contribute towards achieving the Congress’s objectives. The key objectives include the presenting and adopting of solutions to challenges that hinder the integration of people of determination in employment. Furthermore, the additional goals include promoting equality, addressing workplace marginalization, ensuring rights are upheld, and enhancing career prospects in both public and private sectors. The Congress will also draw upon the experiences of countries that have successfully supported people of determination, facilitating the exchange of views and opinions related to their rehabilitation across various domains.

The event will attract more than 1,000 international experts and specialists in the field of rights of people of determination to convene in Abu Dhabi. Topics for discussion will include aims to affirm their rights in political and public spheres, as well as a focus on empowering them to assume leadership positions, participate in decision-making, and on helping people of determination shape their own future. The Congress will also emphasize that education is a fundamental right, and will look to underscore the importance of a comprehensive educational system to people of determination.

Pioneering a new era in the Middle East, WCR 24 will solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a preferred global destination for attracting international meetings, conferences, and exhibitions.

To find out more about WCR 24, please visit the event website.