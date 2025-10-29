In an era of unprecedented complexity, the media landscape has evolved into a vast, interconnected ecosystem. The question is no longer if channels are connected, but how to architect them to thrive. WPP Media MENA presents a first-of-its-kind event in Dubai, NextM: The Canopy Effect, a strategic briefing crafted for leaders shaping the next era of business in the region.

The half-day summit will feature a specially curated lineup of globally leading futurists, AI experts, behavioural specialists, and even a humanoid robot, to prepare marketeers to drive growth in an AI-integrated world.

‘The Canopy Effect’ will bring to life the notion that the media landscape, and more broadly advertising, is and will become more integrated than ever, powered by the massive leaps forward that AI has triggered in recent years. To illustrate this, Ted Lappas, Data Scientist and leading academic from Satalia, will take to the stage to unveil the superpowers of Generative AI in the context of our industry. We are witnessing a rapidly growing presence of AI in our lives; but this is more than just a technological update. We are at the genesis of a new, intelligent media ecosystem. Lappas will demonstrate how this force is moving beyond simple automation to unify creative, media, and strategy. This session will not only illuminate the profound disruptions of today but will prepare NextM’s audience for the even larger wave of innovation on the horizon.

To follow, Joseph Bradley, CEO of TONOMUS, Futurist and leading Cognitive Technologist will take the audience on a journey into the future, to not just imagine what urban life will look like, but demonstrate the very conceivable and imminent reality of cognitive cities. Bradley will explore the move from smart, reactive cities to fully predictive environments, where AI and data anticipate citizen needs before they arise. Drawing on cutting-edge examples from the rise of Identic AI, Bradley will show how the dissolving boundaries between physical and digital worlds will unlock a new social contract; one where trust, transparency, and personalisation become the foundations of urban life. For brands, the lesson is clear, and the session will provide a blueprint for marketers: in a predictive era, customer engagement isn’t about reacting to behaviors, it’s about proactively shaping experiences that inspire confidence, loyalty, and growth.

Tapping further into the human psyche, Damian Thompson, Global Head of Insight at Choreograph and Marie Abiad, Regional Strategy Director MENA at Wavemaker, a WPP Media Brand, will examine the findings of a new study from WPP Media and Oxford University’s Saïd Business School. In today’s connected ecosystem, purchase decisions are shaped by the interplay of channels, communities, and cultural signals - long before the final click or shelf choice. This session will redefine our understanding of consumer decision-making and challenge long-held marketing assumptions, challenge funnel-first thinking, and reveal how to orchestrate integrated media and engagement strategies to influence choice earlier, creating synergy across touchpoints. The conversation will put how humans decide under the microscope, and provide tangible insights to secure brands an advantage before competitors even enter the frame.

After examining the imminent technological rise of AI, transporting to the future of our new urban world, and delving deeper into the minds of consumers, Amazon Ads will illustrate the power and importance of where brands meet consumers – platforms. Morgan Evans, Global Head of Display, Video and Audio at Amazon Ads, will emphasize the importance of strategies that are simultaneously integrated and specialized. Just as every species in a canopy requires unique conditions to grow and thrive, every platform must be treated as a unique touchpoint with particular requirements to win the war for attention. Evans will illustrate how now more than ever, advertisers must craft tailored approaches for every platform, from content to creative, in order to authentically connect with consumers across the canopy.

The Canopy Effect brings to life how to create a powerful, interconnected media ecosystem. But how is value created, measured, and exchanged within it? To answer these questions, WPP Media has assembled a panel of industry titans to explore the ‘New Currencies of Media’. Moderator Laura Gleadhill, General Manager at Keyade, a WPP Media Brand will be joined by panelists, Terry Kane, Managing Director at Trade Desk, Ziad Khammar, Chief Operating Officer, at DMS, and Filip Jabbour, Regional Head of Advertising MENA at Amazon, where they’ll swap strategy for spreadsheets. This dynamic panel will tackle the tough commercial questions that define success in 2026 and beyond. They will debate the new currencies of media, the rise of retail media networks, the business of the creator economy, and how to build a business case for a truly integrated and sustainable media investment. This unmissable session will be the definitive guide to proving the ROI of media and marketing ecosystems.

To further prepare brands for this, Younma Borghol Head of Science at Snap EMEA, will get to the root of creating a thriving canopy – effectiveness. The ground beneath our marketing ecosystem is shifting. As data privacy and signal loss change the landscape, how do we ensure our strategies remain deeply rooted in effectiveness? In her session, Borghol will unveil how to build a holistic measurement strategy, fortified by compelling new research from Bain - that delivers profound, actionable insights and illuminates the true path to business impact. Audiences will discover how timeless marketing fundamentals, when combined with a future-proof measurement framework, are the roots for growth.

In an awe-inspiring finale, audiences will get a first-hand look at the world’s most advanced production studio, with a thrilling live demonstration featuring Unitree’s humanoid robot, and groundbreaking case studies from Boston Dynamics' Atlas. Perry Nightingale, SVP of Creative AI at WPP, his Humanoid Robot, Oracle, and apprentice, Eunah Lee, Creative Technologist at WPP, will exhibit how WPP is forging an unprecedented synergy between creative vision and robotic engineering, why the world's leading tech firms like Google DeepMind and NVIDIA are collaborating on this journey. Nightingale and Lee will demonstrate how these types of partnerships will lead to a more efficient and imaginative production workflow, where the cost of production plummets while creative potential soars.

Get ready for an AI-integrated world. Step beneath the canopy. Where. Everything. Connects.

NextM is made possible by our esteemed partners: Amazon Ads, Snap Inc., The Trade Desk, DMS, and DV.

NextM is an exclusive, invitation-only event. To inquire about attendance, express your interest by contacting menamarcoms@wppmedia.com.

