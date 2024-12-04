Get ready for groundbreaking AI insights as World Summit AI Qatar (WSAI) makes its debut in Doha this December, promising to revolutionize the AI landscape in the region. Set against the backdrop of Qatar's ambitious AI vision, this two-day summit is poised to become the ultimate platform for shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

Event Details

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in the State of Qatar and organised by InspiredMinds, mark your calendars for December 10th and 11th, 2024, as the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) transforms into a hub of AI innovation. Under the theme "Putting Humanity at the Heart of AI," WSAI Qatar is set to explore the intricate balance between technological advancement and human-centric values.

A Stellar Lineup of Visionaries

Prepare to be inspired by a roster of world-renowned speakers who will challenge our understanding of AI and its implications:

Gary Marcus, celebrated scientist and author: Offering insights on "Taming Silicon Valley" from his vast experience in AI research and entrepreneurship.

Celeste Kidd, Assistant Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley: Examining the fascinating intersection of psychology and generative AI, and highlighting the limitations of current AI architectures.

Ozanan Meireles of Duke University School of Medicine and the Surgical Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Laboratory (SAIIL): Exploring the question, “Is interdisciplinary collaboration the key to understanding AI's impact and potential to provide a better future for humanity?”

Dr. Roman V. Yampolskiy, Associate Professor at the University of Louisville: Delving into the unpredictable nature of AI and the challenges of developing safe, ethical systems.

Janet Adams, COO of SingularityNET: Exploring the ethical implications of developing sentient technology and its potential to address global challenges.

JoAnn Stonier, Mastercard Fellow of Data and AI: Providing a corporate perspective on navigating AI risks and innovation.

Key Focus Areas

The summit will dive deep into four critical domains:

Responsible AI and Governance

Human-AI Convergence

Generative AI and Large Language Models (LLMs)

Accelerating AI Adoption

A Global Platform for Collaboration

WSAI Qatar isn't just another conference—it's a conductor of ideas, bringing together industry leaders, government officials, and academic pioneers to shape the future of AI across the region. This summit offers a unique opportunity to engage in candid, behind-the-scenes discussions that can't be found in any other forum.

Maisie Holder, Managing Director at InspiredMinds expressed their excitement, saying: "The summit represents a watershed moment for AI development in Qatar and the broader region. By bringing together such distinguished speakers and focusing on the human element of AI, we're setting the stage for responsible innovation that will benefit society as a whole. Our belief is that AI's future must be shaped through inclusive global dialogue, ensuring diverse perspectives inform the policies and strategies that will guide tomorrow's technologies."

Who Should Attend?

Healthcare professionals: Gain insights into the future of AI-powered patient care.

Government officials and policymakers: Learn how to develop balanced AI frameworks that promote innovation and social responsibility.

Business leaders: Discover practical AI applications to drive growth while maintaining ethical standards.

Attendees can book their tickets now through World Summit AI’s website.

For more information and to register for World Summit AI Qatar, visit our website or follow @worldsummitaiqatar on TikTok.

Join us in Doha this December and be part of the AI revolution that's set to redefine the future of technology and humanity.

For Media Enquiries, Please Contact:

Abuzar Iqbal, PR Manager, MUSE; abuzar.iqbal@the-muse.co

About World Summit AI

World Summit AI Qatar is the premier AI event of the year – a must-attend for anyone looking to stay ahead in this ever-evolving field. To learn more and secure your spot, visit qatar.worldsummit.ai