The nine Emirati women-led businesses successfully completed the AWE 5.0 x EWA Bootcamp and are now equipped with the skills, mindset, and tools to explore global markets

The ceremony was attended by the U.S. Ambassador to the UAE, Her Excellency Martina Strong

Abu Dhabi, UAE: startAD, the Abu Dhabi-based global accelerator powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD), along with the United States Mission to the UAE, held a closing ceremony to mark the completion of the fifth edition of the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) UAE program. Launched during Eid Al Etihad, the AWE 5.0 x EWA Bootcamp is the result of a unique collaboration between the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) and the startAD Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers.

Aligned with the International Women's Day theme of 'Accelerate Action' and the UAE's Year of Community, the Closing Ceremony held at the NYUAD campus welcomed United States Ambassador to the UAE, Her Excellency Martina Strong, who delivered remarks highlighting how AWE strengthens U.S.-UAE economic ties, expands opportunities for American businesses, and drives shared prosperity. The event was an opportunity for aspiring businesswomen to demonstrate their creativity and entrepreneurial spirit and to celebrate the impact of Emirati female-led ventures in global markets. The event featured live demonstrations, pitches, and networking opportunities for the ecosystem partners and the participating businesses.

The program combined targeted workshops and training sessions, personalized mentorship, community events, and networking opportunities. The participants received certified training from NYUAD Executive Education, delivered by NYU Stern faculty, focusing on building a global mindset, internationalization strategies, leading cross-cultural teams, and partnership models for cross-border success. This edition also welcomed Agility, a leading logistics firm that powered the mentorship component by convening leading experts across various industries who provided custom coaching to entrepreneurs. This comprehensive approach equipped the Emirati Women Achievers with the knowledge, tools, and network to scale and bring their innovations to the world stage.

Over the last five years, AWE UAE businesses have become an integral part of the local economy, generating $46 million in revenue, raising $13 million in funding, and creating 608 jobs. This year’s cohort featured the following businesses:

Centre for Musical Arts: a leading institution in the UAE, offering music education through instrumental and vocal lessons, ensemble training, and theory classes.

RFLCT Creative Arts Centers: a hub for creative expression dedicated to eradicating artistic illiteracy and making art accessible to all.

Rainbow Chimney: an e-commerce platform and a retail bookstore catering to children aged 0-13, including people of determination.

Nexba HealthCare Supplies: a business producing ‘locally made’, reliable healthcare solutions.

Jewels Autism Health Coaching: a unique social enterprise dedicated to supporting autistic individuals in improving their holistic health and well-being.

Takalam: an award-winning digital platform advancing mental health across the MENA region.

Meet the Locals: a social enterprise that offers highly customized and immersive cultural experiences in Dubai.

Mineral Energy Natural Products: a business with natural solutions for severe eczema, which aims to improve the quality of life for individuals suffering from eczema and dry skin.

HakayaOnline Literacy: the first digital literary and cultural platform in the UAE.

U.S. Ambassador to the UAE Martina Strong commented: “The AWE program is a strategic investment in the future of both the United States and the United Arab Emirates. By equipping women entrepreneurs with the skills, networks, and resources to build successful businesses, AWE is directly contributing to our shared prosperity and vision of the future. When U.S. expertise, investment, and innovation combine with the talent and ambition of Emirati entrepreneurs, we create economic opportunities that benefit both our countries.”

Associate Director of startAD Nihal Shaikh said: “With over 128,400 Emirati women Founded SMEs valued at more than USD 16 billion operating in the UAE, it is clear that Emirati women are a driving force in the UAE’s economic transformation. Yet, expanding beyond domestic markets often remains a challenge. The AWE 5 x EWA Bootcamp is designed to ignite the global ambitions of Emirati women entrepreneurs. By providing world-class training, mentorship, and a thriving network, the program equips entrepreneurs to not only thrive locally but also explore becoming competitive players in the global economy.”

The Impact Hub for Emirati Women Achievers (EWA) is a flagship initiative launched by startAD aligned with the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, advances Emirati women in innovation and entrepreneurship. EWA offers tailored tracks, including Ambassadorship programs for leaders in corporate, government, and startups; Bootcamps and Market Access initiatives to scale local businesses globally; and a Conscious Investor Fellowship to train investors in funding impactful technologies. Its robust calendar of events connects professionals, mentors, and investors, fostering collaboration. To date, 105 Emirati Women Achievers have been commemorated, creating a ripple effect of support and opportunities for future generations.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), launched in 2019 by the U.S. State Department under the leadership of Ivanka Trump, empowers women with the knowledge, networks, and access to launch or scale businesses. Implemented in nearly 120 countries, AWE has supported 25,000 women entrepreneurs globally.

For more information about AWE UAE, please visit startad.ae/awe