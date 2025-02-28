Muscat: As part of Microsoft’s 60 country global AI Tour, it made astop in Muscat at St Regis Hotel on Thursday, bringing together industry leaders, developers, and government officials to explore the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in shaping Oman’s digital economy. The exclusive event underscored Microsoft’s commitment to driving innovation and supporting the sultanate’s ambitious Vision 2040 strategy through cutting-edge AI solutions.

The high-profile gathering featured keynotes from top Microsoft executives, including Samer Abu-Ltaif, President of Microsoft Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Charles Nahas, Regional General Manager for Commercial Solutions, Microsoft Middle East; and Harry Kambanis, Business Group Leader, Business Applications, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Speaking at the event, Ltaif said, “It is a privilege to be here in Oman, a nation that has long embraced technological progress as a catalyst for economic growth and national advancement. Our presence in the sultanate for over two decades reflects our unwavering commitment to its prosperity. As Oman moves forward with Vision 2040, Microsoft remains dedicated to providing world-class cloud and AI solutions that enable organisations to innovate, ensuring a future of sustainable growth.”

Sheikh Saif Hilal al Hosni, Country Manager for Microsoft Oman and Bahrain, highlighted how AI is increasingly being recognised by Omani businesses as a key driver of efficiency and competitiveness. “At Microsoft, we are leading the way in empowering organizations across all sectors to leverage the latest advancements in AI. Our ongoing collaborations with Omani enterprises reinforce our commitment to equipping them with world-class AI and cloud solutions that will shape the future of Oman’s digital economy,” he said.

The event also showcased real-world applications of AI through Microsoft’s collaborations with leading Omani organisations. The Ministry of Education, for instance, has deployed an advanced AI-powered chatbot for instant access to information and is integrating Microsoft Copilot to enhance teaching and learning methodologies. The University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) is leveraging AI to streamline course content creation, while Omantel has adopted Microsoft 365 Copilot to optimise operations and strengthen cybersecurity. Similarly, OQ has implemented AI solutions for candidate screening, improving business processes and work efficiency.

Ahmed Al Habib, Head of IT – PMO at Oman Housing Bank, shared insights on how the organization has integrated Microsoft 365 Copilot to boost productivity. “AI is not just a futuristic tool; it is already transforming the way we work. Microsoft’s AI solutions have significantly improved our operational efficiency, allowing us to deliver better services to our customers,” he said.

The AI Tour in Muscat also celebrated local excellence in AI adoption through the AI Excellence Awards, which recognized organisations that have successfully implemented AI-driven solutions. Honorees included the Ministry of Education, National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), Oman Housing Bank, Omantel, OQ SAOC, Renaissance Services SAOC, and UTAS, each acknowledged for their contributions to AI-powered innovation in their respective industries.

The event featured deep-dive sessions on Microsoft’s flagship AI tools, including Microsoft Copilot and Copilot Agents, which are designed to revolutionize workplace productivity. Discussions also explored Responsible AI practices, reinforcing Microsoft’s dedication to ethical and transparent AI development. Attendees experienced firsthand the power of Microsoft Surface AI PCs and Copilot+ PCs, which seamlessly integrate AI-driven functionalities to enhance creativity and efficiency.

