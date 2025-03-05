Dubai: As part of its participation in UAE Innovation Month 2025, that took place in February, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) held a joint workshop on "Accelerating Innovation with AI" in collaboration with Microsoft, a global leader in computing technologies and the world’s largest software maker.

The workshop was attended by Abdulla Al Bastaki, Executive Director of the Information Technology Sector, Chief Executive Officer of Artificial Intelligence, along with several FTA employees and AI specialists from Microsoft, with the initiative aligned with the FTA’s strategic plans to strengthen partnerships with leading institutions and technological companies specialising in IT and artificial intelligence (AI).

Such collaborations are part of the FTA’s alignment with the objectives of the UAE Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and the FTA Digital Strategy, by expanding its integration of AI technologies. The use of AI will provide for more seamless and proactive digital services, as well as introducing innovative models that reflect the excellence and leadership of government operations. Additionally, the FTA has stated that it aims to meet customer expectations while enhancing efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and real-time processing.

The joint workshop further highlighted AI’s role in enhancing communication between data systems within an innovation-driven institutional environment and how it improves operational processes, ensuring the quality and efficiency of tax services in accordance with global best practices.

The workshop also showcased the latest innovative technologies aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and improving customer experience. Among these were Generative AI applications and various tools that effectively contribute to boosting productivity and strengthening institutional performance.

During the workshop session, demonstrations were presented on cloud solutions for modern services and technical capabilities, all of which contribute to strengthening existing legacy systems, while offering a more resilient future-ready infrastructure. All such advancements enhance the FTA’s ability to adapt to evolving industry demands while ensuring the sustainability of its services at the highest levels of efficiency.

About Federal Tax Authority

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.