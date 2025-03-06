Doha: MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) (“MEEZA” or the “Company”) held its Ordinary General Assembly Meeting on Tuesday, 4th March 2025 chaired by MEEZA Chairman, Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdulla Bin Jassim Al-Thani.

The outcome of the Ordinary General Assembly Meeting was the approval of all resolutions on the agenda including the Board of Directors proposal to distribute a cash dividend of 8% of the nominal share value, i.e. QR 0.08 per share.

The meeting also covered the Board of Director’s report detailing the Company’s activities and its financial position for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The shareholders reviewed and endorsed the external auditor’s report on the Company’s Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the external auditor’s reports on the Company’s corporate governance and internal controls over financial reporting. It was also approved unanimously that PwC be re-appointed as the Company’s auditors for the financial year 2025, in addition to approving their fees.

The shareholders approved the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 and the Corporate Governance Report of the Company for 2024. Moreover, there was unanimous agreement to discharge the members of the Board from all liabilities and approve their remuneration.

Addressing the shareholders, Sheikh Hamad Bin Abdulla Bin Jassim Al-Thani said: “MEEZA has continued to demonstrate resilience and excellence in delivering world-class IT solutions, reinforcing our position as the preferred partner for digital transformation in Qatar and beyond. Winning the Best ICT Service Provider award at the Qatar Digital Business Awards for two consecutive years (2023 & 2024), in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the year 2022, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and service excellence. Our performance this year reflects the trust and confidence of our valued shareholders and stakeholders.”

He continued: “As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we remain dedicated to expanding our data center capabilities, investing in cutting-edge technology, and driving sustainable growth. We look forward to another year of success, collaboration, and impact as we contribute to Qatar’s vision for a digitally empowered future.”

In line with the company’s Article of Association, Mr. Mohammad Ali Alghaithani, the Chief Executive Officer, has been elected as a Board Member representing the employees.

About MEEZA

MEEZA QSTP-LLC (Public) is an established end-to-end managed IT services and solutions provider founded in Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), that aims to accelerate the growth of the country and the region through the provision of world-class services and solutions, while providing the Qatari people and others throughout the region with opportunities to undertake fulfilling careers in the IT industry.

The company has five certified data centres, known as M-VAULTs, offering a guaranteed uptime of 99.98% built to comply with the most exacting international standards enabling businesses to benefit from greater efficiencies and reduce risks.

MEEZA’s offerings include Managed IT Services, Data Centre Services, Cloud Services, and IT Security Services, in addition to expertise in Smart Cities Solutions and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

MEEZA has been honoured with several prestigious awards, including the Best ICT Service Provider Award for two consecutive years, 2023 and 2024, in addition to the Best Cloud Solution Award of the Year 2022 at the Qatar Digital Business Awards, presented by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. In addition, MEEZA won Most Innovative ICT Services Provider Award of the Year 2023 in Qatar by Global Business Outlook Awards. These prestigious recognitions highlight our unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering outstanding services for our clients.

For more information, please visit: meeza.net