Keynote to spotlight gold’s growing role in investment portfolios, the macro forces reshaping financial markets, and Dubai’s emergence as a leading global hub for precious metals

The 13th edition of DPMC will be held on 25 November 2025

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, has announced that the acclaimed financial and precious metals commentator Grant Williams will deliver the keynote address at the 13th edition of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference (DPMC), taking place on 25 November 2025 in Dubai.

DPMC 2025 will convene global industry leaders to explore the future of the precious metals market, addressing critical themes such as geopolitics, sustainable sourcing, market transparency, digitalisation, and the evolving role of gold as a safe haven asset in an era of economic uncertainty.

Grant Williams brings more than 35 years of experience across global financial markets, having lived and worked in seven major financial centres. He is best known for founding the globally followed financial newsletter ‘Things That Make You Go Hmmm…’, co-founding the on-demand financial media platform ‘Real Vision’, and hosting the acclaimed interview series ‘In Conversation With…’ and ‘On The Road’, which have helped redefine the way investors engage with market thought leaders.

Currently serving as a senior advisor to Von Greyerz in Switzerland and a portfolio and strategy advisor to Vulpes Investment Management in Singapore, Grant Williams is widely regarded as one of the most insightful voices in global macroeconomics and precious metals investing.

Grant Williams said: “We are standing at an extraordinary inflection point for precious metals. Years of monetary excess, geopolitical upheaval, and eroding trust in traditional financial systems are reshaping the world’s relationship with real assets. Gold, in particular, is once again asserting its timeless role – not as a speculative trade, but as a cornerstone of stability and a store of enduring value. I look forward to joining the Dubai Precious Metals Conference to explore how these powerful forces are converging, and what they mean for investors, markets, and nations alike.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC, said: “The Dubai Precious Metals Conference 2025 arrives at an inflection point for the industry. Gold sits at record highs, digitalisation is accelerating, and the map of precious metals trade is being redrawn. We are therefore delighted to welcome Grant Williams, one of the most respected commentators in gold and global finance, as keynote. With more than three decades inside the arena, he sees the structure beneath the noise. He will trace gold’s expanding role in portfolios, reveal the macro forces reshaping the financial order, and show why Dubai is emerging as the neutral ground where price, custody, and credibility converge. His address will set the frame and the stakes for one of the most focused and consequential editions of the Dubai Precious Metals Conference to date.”

Hosted annually by DMCC, the Dubai Precious Metals Conference has become a central fixture on the global industry calendar. Now in its 13th edition, the event serves as a platform for dialogue among industry experts, policymakers, investors, and traders, covering the entire gold and precious metals value chain. The conference builds on the UAE’s position as the world’s second largest precious metals trading hubs, with Dubai accounting for around 15% of global gold trade.

DMCC is home to over 1,500 gold and precious metals companies, providing essential infrastructure for the global trade in bullion and jewellery. This includes the region’s largest non-sovereign precious metals vault, the DMCC Tradeflow platform for registering ownership of commodities, and the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), one of the most active derivatives exchanges in the Middle East.

