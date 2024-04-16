Today at WFES

EtihadWE signs an MoU with Masdar to drive clean energy in the northern emirates

On the first day of the World Future Energy Summit, EtihadWE and Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed to explore collaboration opportunities and potential projects that enhance the adoption of renewable energy in the UAE’s northern emirates.

Etihad WE issue call to ‘unlock the potential of multi-country corridors’: Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity, spoke at the Solar & Clean Energy Conference on the issue of Long-distance transmission: Investing in multi-country corridors, which focused on how low-carbon, long-distance energy transmission will be of increasing importance to countries around the world, as it offers advantages around efficiency, ability to manage fluctuations and can benefit communities that currently do not have access to a stable electricity supply.

Media Quotes - Below are a series of quotes from Eng. Yousif Al Ali on the topic of transmission, designed help support your reporting:

“Multi-country corridors, represent a significant investment opportunity, but also facilitate the efficient exchange of resources between nations, promoting regional stability and economic growth.” – Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity

“COP28 championed collaboration as the key to unlocking a greener future. Through strategic investments in transmission networks, countries can harness the benefits of cross-border synergy, promoting sustainable development and prosperity on a regional scale.” – Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity

Private Sector ‘poised and ready’ for crucial role in fostering a sustainable and diversified economy: Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Vice President – Asset Management, Etihad Water & Electricity, emphasised the benefits and significance of collaboration in the private sector during his participation in the panel event titled 'What Water Privatisation Means for Regional Water Development and Security' on the opening day of the World Future Energy Summit.

Media Quotes - Below are a series of quotes from Ahmed Alsuwaidi on the topic of privatization, designed help support your reporting:

“The most vital component of a successful utility company is its ability to consistently deliver for its customers. Prioritising efficient delivery and consistent innovation ensures a sustainable path to success.” - Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Vice President - Asset Management

“Customers are the lifeline of any utilities company. Our growth and success as an industry comes from emphasising their needs and consistently delivering exceptional value.” - Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Vice President - Asset Management

Etihad WE Quote of the Day (16th April 2024)

“We are driving social change by powering a cultural shift to frame water and electricity as the precious resources that they are and equipping our customers with the knowledge and tools to make more sustainable choices.” Eng. Yousif Al Ali, CEO of Etihad Water & Electricity

Availability for Interviews

Our spokespersons on the ground will be available for interviews during WFES to discuss EtihadWE’s initiatives, including the company’s investments to address water scarcity, the steps they are taking towards interconnectivity between the emirates, supporting the UAE’s drive towards zero bureaucracy, as well as the important work of investing in upskilling the workforce across the utilities sector to ensure job creation and a thriving future for the industry.

-Ends-

For interviews, assets, and other media-related inquiries, contact:

Nasser Hammoud, Asda’a BCW

Email: nasser.hammoud@bcw-global.com