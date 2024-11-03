World FZO Signs MoU with the China Institute for Reform and Development to Launch the Free Zones Institute

Dr. Al Zarooni: This partnership marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to promoting global economic growth through the advancement of free zones.

Dubai, UAE: The World Free Zones Organization (World FZO) has announced that China will host the 11th annual World FZO World Congress in Hainan Province next year.

This announcement was made during the World FZO's participation in the International Forum on China Reform, as part of an official visit led by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Chairman of the World Free Zones Organization who delivered a keynote speech.

During the visit, a hosting agreement was signed between Dr. Al Zarooni and Liu Rutao, Deputy Director General of the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development for hosting the next edition of the World FZO World Congress in China. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed by Dr. Al Zarooni and Qi Fulin, President of the China Institute for Reform and Development. This MoU aims to establish the Free Zones Institute, fostering research & development, and collaboration between the World FZO and the Institute, with the overarching goal of promoting economic growth, enhancing trade, encouraging innovation, and facilitating knowledge exchange among key stakeholders globally.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni said: ‘We, alongside the Hainan International Economic Development Office, are pleased to announce that the 11th World FZO World Congress will be held next year in China. This marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing global economic development through free zones. It also underscores China’s dedication to high-level economic growth, exemplified by initiatives like the Hainan Free Trade Port.’

‘The Organization aims to establish a comprehensive framework for a more open, interconnected, and prosperous future for all. Looking ahead, we are confident that the importance of free zones will continue to grow. With the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the the China Institute for Reform and Development to launch the Free Zones Institute, free zones will play an essential role in global recovery, especially amid economic uncertainties. These zones will drive exports, create jobs, and offer flexible frameworks for investment, entrepreneurship, and sustainable growth. They will serve as models for economic diversification, helping economies reduce reliance on traditional industries and strengthen emerging, high-value sectors,’ Al Zarooni added.

Al Zarooni continued: ‘At this critical juncture, we also acknowledge the significance of institutional reforms. The emphasis on free trade, service-led economies, and digital transformation will be central to unlocking the next phase of economic growth. As we have seen with Hainan, setting benchmarks against the world’s most successful free trade zones provides invaluable insights into how we can optimize market access, create competitive institutions, and enhance the flow of trade and investment​.’

A Powerful Platform

The World FZO World Congress 2025 is set to convene industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe, providing a powerful platform to advance the Organization's mission, share key insights, and address challenges shaping the global economy.

Both the World FZO and the Chinese Institute are looking forward to deepening mutual cooperation to support international efforts aimed at promoting economic growth, investment, trade, economic integration, and sustainable development, furthering free zones’ contributions to global economic progress.

Under the MoU, areas of collaboration include educating and training developing economies on the advantages and applications of free zones, transferring the Organization’s expertise to Chinese free zones, and sharing Chinese insights on reform and development with the Organization’s members. This includes best practices, administrative skills, and strategies for expanding international trade.