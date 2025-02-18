United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: World Defense Show (WDS), founded by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) in Saudi Arabia, today revealed several new features to be implemented at its upcoming third edition in 2026, under the theme, ‘The Future of Defense Integration.’ The details of the show, including the expansion of the venue space, were announced today at IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

To be held from 8-12 February 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WDS will showcase the latest advancements in defense technologies across all five defense domains — air, land, sea, space, and security. Building on the success of its two prior editions, WDS 2026 will bring together global defense stakeholders to further foster collaboration, innovation, and international partnerships to strengthen global defense capabilities. WDS contributes to Saudi Arabia’s growth in the defense sector and is aligned with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to localize 50 percent of defense spending in the Kingdom.

World Defense Show 2026 will span 273,000 sqm of exhibition space, including a new fourth hall. Since its inception in 2022, the area of exhibition stands has seen a considerable 58% growth. WDS 2026, in its third edition, is set to be even bigger and has received global participation with 65% of exhibition stands already sold.

Attendees can experience several world-class features, take part in strategic networking opportunities, engage in discussions on crucial topics transforming the defense landscape, and view dynamic live and static displays at the expanded 2026 venue.

Andrew Pearcey, CEO, said: “We are excited to announce that WDS 2026 is surpassing the success of the previous edition. The 2026 show will be larger in size and expanded in scope, with increased international and local participation, expanded exhibition space, and a stronger focus on technological advancements, zooming in on unmanned systems and naval. WDS has introduced a range of important new features to promote further integration across the full spectrum of defense operations and deliver attendees another unmatched experience.”

New Features

WDS 2026 has announced new groundbreaking show features in addition to the successful programs from the previous edition. In 2024, these will contribute to an even more inclusive environment, bring the most cutting-edge technologies, and ensure wider industry coverage.

Among the highlights is Future Defense Lab, a revolutionary platform showcasing a new era of innovators, from startups to global primes, presenting never-before-seen cutting-edge technologies. In addition, the Unmanned Systems Zone brings the latest advancements in autonomous technology to the forefront, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the next phase of unmanned developments across all defense domains. Further, the new Naval Zone offers a comprehensive look at the future of maritime defense, underscoring the integral role of naval capabilities in maintaining global stability and securing economic interests.

A key new feature that reflects the Kingdom’s growing defense sector capabilities is the Saudi Supply Chain Zone, which enables small- and medium-sized Saudi enterprises the opportunity to connect with key players in the global defense supply chain, thereby strengthening local and international partnerships.

Pearcey added: “We’ve received resounding positive feedback from the previous two editions, with 2024 exceeding our expectations across the board. In response, we’ve set even more ambitious goals for 2026. By extending the show to offer more networking opportunities, greater deal-making potential, and enhanced collaboration between startups, local SMEs, and global industry leaders, we are committed to strengthening industry connections across the entire supply chain.”

For further details about the World Defense Show, visit: https://www.worlddefenseshow.com/