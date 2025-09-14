UAE leads participation with 112 delegates.

Four-language live translation ensures inclusivity.

The Family and Self-Advocates Summit is set for September 14 and 18.

Emirati heritage showcased through food, crafts and performances.

Sharjah Maritime Museum and Al Bataeh host heritage day.

New book launch highlights empowerment strategies.

Films, yoga and sports promote wellbeing.

Cultural tours feature Sharjah’s key landmarks.

Relaxation areas offer space for rest and connection.

Sharjah: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the World Congress 2025 “We Are Inclusion” will kick off tomorrow (Monday) at Expo Centre Sharjah. Organised by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services in cooperation with Inclusion International, and in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, the event will place issues of inclusion and the empowerment of people with intellectual disabilities on the global agenda.

This year’s edition, taking place from September 15 to 17, features 59 discussion panels with 152 speakers, 134 self-advocates, 125 organisations, and over 500 participants from 74 countries, reflecting the congress’s status as one of the largest and most diverse gatherings dedicated to advancing inclusion worldwide.

Wide international participation

The diversity of participation underscores the congress’s truly global reach. The Middle East leads the way with 151 delegates, followed by Africa with 112, Asia with 93, Europe with 66 and the Americas with 56 participants.

At the national level, the UAE heads the list with 112 participants, followed by Mauritius with 48 and Japan with 33. Strong representation also comes from Canada with 23 delegates, Egypt with 19, South Korea with 13, as well as Kuwait and the United States, each with 12 participants, and the United Kingdom with 11.

To support meaningful dialogue and the exchange of expertise, simultaneous interpretation will be provided in four languages: Arabic, English, French and Spanish, available throughout all sessions.

Side activities

Alongside the official sessions, the congress will present a series of activities designed to add a human and cultural dimension to the experience. The Family Summit began today (Sunday) at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, running in parallel with the Self-Advocates Summit at the Pullman Hotel. The programme will conclude on Thursday, September 18, with the General Assembly meetings of Inclusion International, which will be held at both the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pullman Hotel.

Complementary initiatives will further promote meaningful participation based on the principles of listening, respect and inclusion. Among these is the use of internationally recognised “traffic light cards”, a communication tool that helps ensure discussions remain clear and accessible for all participants.

Showcasing Emirati heritage

As host of the congress and a bridge between cultures, Sharjah has integrated a dedicated Emirati Heritage Day into the programme. Organised in collaboration with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Al Bataeh Municipality and the Sharjah Maritime Museum, the event will immerse participants in the UAE’s traditions and cultural identity. Delegates will be able to experience authentic hospitality, explore local crafts, enjoy traditional cuisine, and participate in handicraft and maritime workshops. The day will also feature artistic performances and displays of historic ships, offering attendees a vivid introduction to the heritage and spirit of the UAE.

New book and cultural programme

The congress will also feature the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Al Dhaid, as well as the launch of a new book that explores strategies for empowering children, families, and communities in times of stress and crisis. Alongside this, participants will have access to film screenings, exhibitions, yoga sessions and wellness activities tailored for self-advocates and their families. The daily activities present a holistic model of empowerment that goes beyond theory to embrace physical wellbeing, mental health and cultural engagement.

Evening tours will include visits to Heart of Sharjah, the Sharjah Maritime Museum, the Sharjah Aquarium, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, the Rain Room, and Souq Al Arsah. In addition, the venue will feature designated relaxation areas, providing self-advocates with welcoming spaces for rest and informal meetings in a calm setting.