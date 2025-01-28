Dubai, United Arab Emirates: For three decades, the iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) has been synonymous with turning dreams into reality, with unparalleled raffle draws and retail promotions giving away extraordinary prizes that have left a lasting mark on the city. From brand-new cars to glittering gold and incredible cash prizes, DSF’s big-ticket wins have transformed the lives of countless Dubai residents and visitors over the years and created a playground of possibilities for new dreamers eager to win big. While the the latest 30th anniversary edition of Dubai’s biggest annual celebration has come to an end, the unforgettable thrills and joy continues for 1,115 lucky winners who walked away with 23 brand-new cars, AED 21 million in cash, AED 1.5 million worth of glittering gold, and 80 million worth of loyalty points this season.

Organisers Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) share the inspiring stories of three-decades of winners and their life-changing moments.

DSF’S 30TH EDITION WINNERS

The winners of this year’s 30th edition of DSF winners share their heartfelt journeys of triumph and gratitude. Among them is Arnel Mamaril, who has been following the festival’s raffles for years and finally received the winning coupon this year. Recounting his joy, he said: “I have been living and working in the UAE for almost 10 years, while my family lives in the Philippines. Every year, I would watch the Dubai Shopping Festival winners and think how lucky they were. Now, I am one of the lucky winners myself. Winning AED 100,000 has been a huge help for me and my family, allowing us to pay off our debts. I’m extremely grateful to the coordinators and sponsors of this amazing platform.”

Midhunraj Cherattu, a Dubai resident for the past 21 years, explains how she was in disbelief when she found out: “Life wasn’t easy in the early days when I first moved here, but through hard work and perseverance, my friend and I opened our own painting company. I first heard about the DSF raffle when shopping with my family at Dubai Festival City Mall. I could not believe it when I received the call confirming that I had won, until I saw my name on the winners’ list. Collecting the car just two days later was a surreal experience. It has brought so much happiness to my family here and my parents in India. It is a feeling I will cherish forever.”

Zubair Ashraf Muhammad, a UAE resident since 2013, was in need of a family car and took a chance with the DSF raffle. He said: “Just three months ago, I relocated my family to Dubai from Pakistan and I was in need of a new car. I participated in the DSF raffle by purchasing a ticket online for the first time ever. I received a call congratulating me on winning a Nissan XTerra and AED 100,000. I couldn’t believe it at first, until I checked the winners’ list online. My family was overjoyed as I am the first in my family to have won a prize as big as this. I would like to thank DSF and Dubai for making my dream come true.”

Ibrahim Savad, a cafeteria employee, is not new to DSF raffles. He has been participating in the DSF raffles for five years, sometimes purchasing tickets alone and other times with friends. Explaining how he was sceptical of his win at first, but his doubt soon turned to happiness, he said: “When I received the call informing me that I had won a brand-new Nissan Patrol, I was in total disbelief. This prize means so much to me and my family. I have a house under construction in my hometown, and this win will allow me to complete it much sooner than I had ever hoped.”

A LEGACY OF HEARTWARMING MEMORIES

Looking back at last year’s 29th edition of DSF, the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG) raffle gave away 250g of gold to several winners - one of them being Jing Wan, a traveller passing through Dubai on a connecting flight. Thinking back to her win, she said: “The dragon-patterned gold bar, symbolising 'rise to success' in my Chinese heritage, was an ideal gift for my elder daughter amid her college applications. The other panda-patterned coin that I won is for my family, since we all love pandas. I'm overjoyed by our luck and immensely grateful to the Dubai Shopping Festival. We will keep our prize as a family treasure for its auspicious meaning, hoping for my daughter's dream college admission and everlasting happiness and success for my family.”

The ENOC Grand Raffle in the 28th edition of DSF gave away prizes worth AED 3,500,000 in cash to 80 winners in total. The winners were overjoyed to hear the news, including Jonathan Loyola, who plans to support his business passions in the Philippines: “The money will help me start a small business and help me finish building my house back home. I also want to send some money to my family to share my blessings and donate to at least three charities, two in the Philippines and one here in Dubai. I am very blessed to get an opportunity like this and to be able to finally financially support this life-long project of mine.”

A winner from DSF’s 26th edition, Ben Samuel, walked away with 250g of gold in 2021. “My father always taught me to give more than you get, and to be optimistic. I was driving to work early in the morning when I got the call that I won. It was such a happy end to the year that I couldn’t believe my luck. I have spent almost half the money giving back to friends and family who lost their jobs because of the Covid-19 crisis, and I bought so many things for people in need.”

Another winner during the 26th edition, Riyaz PC said: “I live alone in Dubai, and was planning a vacation to surprise my mother in India. I went to buy a gold necklace as a small gift to thank her for all her hard work in raising me and looking after my house and affairs while I work here in Dubai. I was handed a raffle ticket and I filled it in while thinking of my mother. Days passed and I received a phone call saying that I had won. I transferred the gold to money and sent it to India, where - for the first time in my life - I became a property owner.”

Dubai Shopping Festival was supported by Key Partner VISA Dubai Islamic Bank and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

To catch the highlights of this year’s edition, visit the Dubai Shopping Festival website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

-Ends-

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae