Dubai, UAE: The World Green Economy Summit (WGES), held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, continues to support the UAE’s leading role in mobilising global efforts to enhance climate action and address the accompanying economic, social, and environmental challenges. WGES provides a leading platform to discuss key topics that contribute to achieving sustainable development with the participation of prominent experts, specialists, thought leaders, and researchers from major global universities and research centres.

The summit, organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), also encourages global cooperation and partnerships among governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations to promote sustainability and protect the environment and natural resources. This year’s summit will be held under the theme “Empowering Global Action: Unlocking Opportunities and Advancing Progress” on 2-3 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO, emphasised that WGES is a cornerstone of the UAE’s efforts to support global endeavours in adopting innovative green solutions and enhancing global climate action. The UAE prioritises addressing climate change to achieve sustainable development.

Al Tayer noted that the 10th WGES will build on the progress achieved by the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), hosted by the UAE in Expo City Dubai. The resulting ‘UAE Consensus’ marked a significant turning point in global climate action, contributing to mobilising international cooperation to accelerate an orderly, responsible, just, and logical transition to an energy system free of conventional fuels, ultimately achieving climate neutrality. The USD 30 billion Alterra Fund was also launched at COP28 to bridge the climate finance gap by stimulating the collection of up to USD 250 billion in institutional and private capital by 2030, directing climate investments to expand the positive impact of climate action in needy regions.

Supporting national strategies and initiatives

Since its launch in 2014, WGES has aligned with the UAE’s visionary leadership in supporting global climate action, locally demonstrated in the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, and other strategies that support climate action and increase the share of clean and renewable energy sources.

WGES 2024 2024 features eight themes, including decarbonisation and net-zero goals; clean energy advancements; climate finance; circular economy; policy and regulatory frameworks; using technology to tackle climate change; youth in climate change; and food and water.

