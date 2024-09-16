Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Amid the increasing inquiries from global companies and organisations about establishing headquarters and branches in the UAE and Dubai, the 26th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature a series of workshops and panel discussions that will focus on the facilitations and incentives Dubai offers to companies looking to establish new headquarters or branches in the Emirate. The workshops will highlight Dubai's flexible regulatory and legislative frameworks, diverse investment options across various sectors, attractive opportunities and promising business prospects, robust digital infrastructure, safety and security, as well as other factors that enhance investor and business confidence, positioning Dubai as a global investment hub and a preferred destination for investors and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organises WETEX under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

“As the region's largest exhibition focused on energy, water, green development, sustainability, smart grid, sustainable transport, and related sectors, WETEX serves as a global platform to understand market needs, explore future projects, and identify opportunities to participate in renewable and clean energy projects in the UAE and across the region. It is an excellent venue for exploring investment opportunities, building partnerships, closing deals, and networking with companies, decision-makers, and investors from around the world. Over the years, we have seen growing interest from investors, entrepreneurs, and exhibitors to establish headquarters and branches in Dubai after gaining insights into Dubai's competitive business environment through WETEX. Dubai's status as a global city and a leading destination to live, work, and invest continues to attract global attention,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

The UAE offers investors more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones, in which expatriates and foreign investors can have full ownership of companies. These zones are characterised by their highly efficient infrastructure, and distinct services that facilitate smooth workflows, saving businesses considerable time and effort.

