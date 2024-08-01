Dubai, UAE: The 26th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will feature an intensive technical programme on sustainability in the oil and gas sector over its three days. Organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WETEX will take place from 1 to 3 October 2024 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dragon Oil, the exploration and production platform wholly owned by the Dubai Government and the Knowledge Partner of WETEX 2024, in collaboration with the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will present panel discussions and interactive workshops. Prominent experts, specialists, decision-makers, and speakers from around the world will participate in the programme. They will highlight the sustainability opportunities and challenges in the oil and gas sector and discuss the latest innovative solutions and technologies shaping the future of this vital sector. Topics will include renewable energy innovations, decarbonisation, the circular carbon economy, the prospects of relying on blue and green hydrogen as clean energy sources, accelerating the diversification of the energy mix, and the latest updates in water treatment technologies.

“As the largest exhibition in the region for energy, water, green development, sustainability, and related sectors, WETEX supports the UAE’s efforts to diversify the energy system with a greater focus on renewable energy sources to meet future growth. This aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Given the vital role that oil and gas resources continue to play in meeting global energy demand amid expanding economies and population growth, WETEX focuses on enhancing collaboration, innovation, and sustainability to diversify the energy ecosystem and achieve a low-carbon economy. WETEX highlights the importance of gradually improving renewable energy sources to support economic growth at a low cost, accelerating the required technological advancements to ensure quality of life for the largest segment of people possible, and providing energy supplies at a reasonable cost, ensuring a more sustainable future for all,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

“We are excited to highlight the importance of sustainability in our industry. WETEX 2024 provides a platform for industry leaders to discuss transformative energy solutions. We invite attendees of WETEX to participate in the panel discussions and workshops that will be presented by our most notable experts,” said Ali Rashid Al Jarwan, CEO of Dragon Oil.