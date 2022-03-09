Senior policy and decision-makers and experts from Special Olympics, UNICEF HQ, and Stanford University, among 50+ WED Forum speakers

Parents and young children invited to take part on 16 March at 4:30 PM in 1-kilometer Fun Run and interactive health stations

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Taking place on 15th and 16th March, at Yas South Skate Park, in Abu Dhabi, the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Forum, hosted by WED Movement in partnership with its Visionary Partner Mubadala, will welcome acclaimed global Early Childhood Development (ECD) professionals, experts, decision-makers and policymakers.

With the aim to create a platform to discuss regional ECD issues and strengthen international stakeholder relationships, with the intended outcome of influencing policy and informing the public, the WED Forum will hone 13 key topics.

Global speakers include Dr Timothy Shriver, Chairman, Special Olympics, who will speak about WED Talk on Reflecting on our systemic responses to the impact of COVID-19 on Children of Determination, Dr Jane McGonigal, Director of Games Research & Development at the Institute for the Future and Author, who will discuss Approaches to gaming addiction: Guiding responsible gaming habits for children and parents, and H.E. Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, who will propose new views on How should governments and policymakers address the "yet to be known" negative impact of technologies used today. Dr. Dimitri Christakis, Director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior and Development at Seattle Children Research Institute, will shed light on WED Talk Developing mental health resources for a digital generation.

The Forum will also feature respective roundtables hosted by Mubadala on Creating a healthy urban network for children to play/exercise/move around safely in a hot climate, ADNOC on Exploring the effects COVID has had on the social interaction of young children and their families, and how to reintegrate them into normal social situations, and Daman Insurance on Parents’ screen time: How does this dictate children’s habits towards tech use.

The Forum will end with the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Fun Run organized by Abu Dhabi’s Early Childhood Authority (ECA) and Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) in partnership with Mubadala and Mubadala Health, on Wednesday 16th March at 4:30 PM starting at Yas Island’s Pier 71 Parking, Abu Dhabi. The 1-kilometer fun run, which is open to parents, parents-to-be, young children with their siblings, is part of WED Movement's mission to promote healthy lifestyles for children from a young age, whilst curating and inspiring the best possible outcomes that positively impact children’s lives, in Abu Dhabi and beyond. Children will also be able to take part in fun interactive health stations as part of WED Movement and Mubadala’s commitment to helping foster a healthier next generation.

Actively participating in the Forum program, the WED Movement’s partners include Visionary Partner Mubadala, Official Partners ADNOC and Daman, Miral as WED Destination Partner, and Manchester City Football Schools UAE, Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, UNICEF and Bernard van Leer Foundation as Supporters.

About WED Movement

The World Early Childhood Development (WED) Movement was established by Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

WED Movement seeks to develop pioneering approaches to address the imminent and future challenges facing the Early Childhood Development sector locally and internationally. By drawing on a diverse range of perspectives, WED Movement is intended to have a positive impact on children’s lives while strengthening the Early Childhood Development sector in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

About the Breakthrough Working Groups (BWGs)

WED (World Early Childhood Development) Movement aims to provide a global platform that unites the world's finest minds to tackle pressing challenges faced by Abu Dhabi and beyond, to positively impact the early development of today’s children – the future of humankind. To achieve that, WED Movement has created the Breakthrough Working Groups (BWGs), which are three pluri-disciplinary groups made of world-leading policy influencers, academics, practitioners, innovators, private sector leaders, in addition to experts specialized in media, child entertainment, philanthropists, and beneficiaries. This year, the BWGs will identify problem areas facing the sector childhood sector, and effective and sustainable solutions.

About the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority

Established in July 2019, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) is a government entity, based in Abu Dhabi, that supports holistic early childhood development. ECA does this by developing policies and laws, informing decision-making through research, and transforming behavior. ECA aims to promote optimal child development and well-being through health & nutrition, family support, child protection and early care & education, with focus on the period from pregnancy to 8 years of age.