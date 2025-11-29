Doha – To raise awareness of the critical importance of adopting healthy lifestyle practices, the Institute for Population Health (IPH) at Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) hosted the eighth edition of Lifestyle Medicine Week.

The annual weeklong initiative featured a diverse array of activities, including competitions and interactive sessions focused on demonstrating positive lifestyle habits to help prevent, treat, and manage chronic diseases such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and hypertension, while improving overall health and wellbeing.

A one-day event titled “Kick-Off a Healthier Lifestyle” was officially inaugurated by Dr. Javaid Sheikh, dean of WCM-Q, at the college’s premises. During the event, attendees participated in several fun and interactive activities that promoted key aspects of lifestyle medicine, including physical activity, healthy diet, stress management, restorative sleep, connectedness, and avoidance of risky substances.

To emphasize the importance of social connections for both physical and mental health and overall wellbeing, the ‘Get Connected Trivia Quiz’ encouraged colleagues, peers, and friends to form teams and join a fun-filled quiz.

In addition, two online competitions—the “Cornell Cook Off,” a healthy cooking competition where participants showcased their culinary talents through video submissions; and an activity titled “Say Yes to Life,” which focused on raising awareness of the harmfulness of tobacco and other addictive substances and invited participants to submit creative entries such as photos, infographics, memes, and posters, with the chance to win prizes. Both activities garnered huge interest, with IPH receiving many submissions from the community.

Dr. Ravinder Mamtani, WCM-Q professor of population health sciences and vice dean for population health and lifestyle medicine, said: “As an institution, we remain deeply committed to promoting healthy lifestyle practices within individuals and our community at large. By instilling an understanding of the positive role and impact lifestyle choices can play in combating chronic diseases, we are confident in our ability to inspire a healthier, happier future for everyone.”

Dr. Sohaila Cheema, associate professor of clinical population health sciences and assistant dean at IPH, said: “Lifestyle Medicine Week is a unique educational initiative that encourages healthier lifestyle choices. This year marks the eighth edition of the program, and we are grateful for the community’s continued interest and engagement.”

