Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - The Global Health Exhibition (GHE) 2025 in Riyadh has announced world-firsts, breakthrough launches and landmark agreements that position the Kingdom as a leading global hub for health innovation. Under the patronage of the Ministry of Health and aligned with the Health Sector Transformation Program of Vision 2030, this year’s edition gathers 2,000+ exhibitors, 500+ speakers, and 20 national pavilions reflecting the event’s rapid expansion, as the world’s fastest growing health platform, and growing international influence.

Announced at Global Health Exhibition 2025:

Record $33 billion dealmaking that accelerates health innovation - The announcement of agreements exceeding USD 33 billion, represents a 125% increase compared to 2024. International investors and companies from USA, China, German, Italy, UAE, Morrocco, Egypt and Saudi Arabia announced major deals reflecting enduring investor confidence in the momentum of health transformation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

World's first Digital Diabetes Command & Control Center - A nationwide, real-time platform to monitor and manage diabetes at scale, enabling proactive, preventive interventions across the population. The diabetes command-and-control center enables proactive, digital monitoring of the vital signs of diabetic patients across the Kingdom.

World leading clinical trial of an AI Physician - 4HUMAIN and Lean Business Services to begin clinical trials of the AI Physician; one of the first clinical studies in this field globally to discover the best ways to use and integrate advanced AI capabilities for accurate diagnosis and care guidance.

Nationwide Smart Health Coach - In a groundbreaking national milestone that underscores leadership in localising artificial intelligence, Smart Health Coach was launched, developed in partnership with Google Cloud. This innovative solution marks the beginning of a new era of intelligent, personalised healthcare, bringing technology closer than ever to every individual's wellbeing. Available through the Sehhaty app, the Smart Health Coach will act as a personal health companion, empowering every beneficiary to take charge of their health with tailored insights and guidance.

Next generation Taakad testing centers - An integrated network delivering seamless services from primary to specialized care through technologically enabled, physical drive-through clinics. The model ensures rapid, easy to access screening where patients are.

Saudi Arabia's first gene & cell therapy (GCT) manufacturing facility - King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) announced the Kingdom's inaugural facility for advanced genetic and cellular therapies, designed to localize cutting-edge treatment, reduce costs and expand access

H.E. Fahad bin Abdulrahman Aljalajel, Minister of Health, said: “Saudi Vision 2030 has given us a wide space to change the health landscape. We have moved from treatment after illness, to prevention before illness, and from investing in pain to investing in hope.

“We continue the journey of innovation by launching high impact initiatives as Saudi Arabia continues to build a health ecosystem that enables innovation and attracts investment in human health.”