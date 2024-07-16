Dubai – Watani Al Emarat Foundation, in partnership with the Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE), launched the Watani Al Emarat Summer Camp 2024 under the theme ‘From the legacy of the past… for a sustainable future’. This initiative aligns with the Foundation’s mission to instil a sense of national identity, good citizenship and inheritance while empowering UAE youth. The camp aims to impart knowledge, promote the values of pride, belonging, national identity and expand their potential to construct a better future for their homeland.

With a diverse range of activities, Watani Al Emarat Summer Camp is set to welcome 400 participants between the ages of 7 and 16 years from July 15 to August 1, 2024, at Zayed Education Complex in Alwarqa and Zayed Education Complex in Al Barsha, Dubai. The sessions at the camp, conducted under the supervision of a group of qualified trainers, guides and specialists, will run from 8:00 am to 1:00 pm, except Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

H.E. Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “We are delighted to launch the Watani Al Emarat Summer Camp, a collaborative initiative with ESE that underscores our commitment to design national and community initiatives for all segments of society. This camp is being organised in line with the guidance of our wise leadership, who have consistently emphasised the importance of national identity as a cornerstone of Emirati values. By enhancing the skills and abilities of our youth, we aim to accelerate the nation's growth, development, and prosperity. Through this camp, we seek to pave the way for a generation that is inspired by the legacy of our ancestors in order to lead the future.”

The activities of the camp will be organised within a conducive environment that contributes to boosting the participants’ engagement with their national identity and heritage, reinforcing the values of good citizenship and community responsibility. Furthermore, it will guide and encourage participants to discover their distinctive abilities and talents, raising a generation with sustainable awareness and knowledge of the latest innovations and technologies such as digital citizenship and artificial intelligence (AI).

The camp is designed to include over 20 activities. Some of the major activities include ‘Nukhdha 360’, Emirati Sina'a (Emirati customs and etiquette), UAE style knitting, compass trace cutting, field visits to leading national institutions, scientific and recreational visits, sports activities, national media star workshops, reading and speaking, theatre arts, astronomy and small engineer, among others.

