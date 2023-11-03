Dubai, UAE: Wasl, one of the largest real estate development and management companies in Dubai, celebrated UAE Flag Day with patriotic fervours. The flag hoisting ceremony took place in the presence of His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl, alongside Wasl executives and employees, at the Wasl Experience Center on Sheikh Zayed Road at 10 AM.

This initiative embodies Wasl’s commitment to participate in various national occasions, that enhance the spirit of belonging and union.

Congratulating the wise leadership of the country, HE Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, CEO, Wasl said: “The UAE flag symbolizes peace, tolerance, and harmony, as this is a country that welcomes people from all over the world, and offers them access to opportunities, security and stability, and world-class facilities. The legacy and ideals of our founding father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, continue to flourish today. On UAE Flag Day we remember the contribution of all those who built this great nation."

The day is celebrated annually across the UAE on 3 November each year, in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who called on citizens, ministries and government institutions to hoist the UAE flag to commemorate Flag Day.

