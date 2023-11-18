Dubai, UAE – Matthew Wallace fired a course record 12 under par 60 on day three of the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai. The Englishman birdied every hole on the back nine on his way to recording the best round of his career.

Wallace’s nine birdies in a row, 12 birdies in a round, nine-hole score of 27 and nine-hole score to par of nine under all match DP World Tour bests but will not go in the record books due to preferred lies being in place. "What a day, an amazing day," he said. "I just tried my hardest to get myself back into the tournament. I'm really happy that I've been able to do that.”

Wallace is in fine company atop the leaderboard, with Ryder Cup stars Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood in close pursuit one stroke behind. Both players have shot identical scores for the third day in a row, firing six under par 66s on moving day at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Browne wins G4D Tour Season Finale

Mike Browne sealed victory in the G4D Tour Season Finale @ DP World Tour Championship, after the competition was reduced to 18 holes following Friday’s play being cancelled due to wet weather. Browne dedicated his second G4D Tour title to the memory of his father who passed away last year, after securing a three-stroke victory over World Number One Kipp Popert, inaugural G4D Open winner Brendan Lawlor and Canada’s Kurtis Barkley finished in a tie for second place.

“That was that was probably one of the best ball striking rounds I've had for a long time, so I'm pretty chuffed with it,” said Browne. “I lost my dad last year. It was just before this tournament, actually. And he always said, this is the one that you want. So today to pick up the win was pretty cool. He was definitely there with me today.”

Victor Perez on Dubai and his dogs

Fresh from an eight under par 64 that sees him tied in 14th place on ten under overall, Perez held a Q&A session in the Championship Village where he discussed his round and his love for playing in the UAE. “I really enjoy being in Dubai and we’re very fortunate to come play this perfect course with the beautiful weather, so we have a lot of fun,” he said. “We also get to enjoy the beach and the great restaurants, so there’s a lot to do.” Restaurants are clearly top of the agenda for the Frenchman, who has two dogs named after his favourite Dubai food spots – Zuma and Gaia.

Ladies Day

Another wet start couldn’t put a dampener on Ladies Day proceedings, with the on-course crowds buzzing with excitement and anticipation, and the Championship Village awash with colour. Drinks deals, competitions and live music fuelled a carnival atmosphere, while a Ladies Golf Day was held in the Golf for All Zone. Oasis tribute band Faux Asis wrapped up the day with some timeless classics to end on a high.

A look ahead to the final day of the DP World Tour Championship…

Family Day

Tomorrow’s Family Day will mark the conclusion of the DP World Tour Championship, with the off-course action set to be every bit as entertaining as the golf. From magic tricks and live music to a singing princess, youngsters and their families will have the chance to explore everything on offer in the Championship Village. Other activities include drumming workshops, a circus show, face painting, balloon bending, plant potting and a bubble show, providing children with the opportunity to have plenty of fun and unleash their creativity.

