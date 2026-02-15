Cairo, Egypt — The How We Tech (HWT) Summit, the region’s first technology leadership summit focused on how organizations truly operate as technology-driven businesses, made its debut at District 5, Marakez, Cairo. Powered by Vodafone Egypt and co-led by Engineerex, the invitation-only summit convened Egypt’s leading technology and business executives for candid, leadership-level discussions on how technology functions at the core of modern enterprises.

Held under the theme “Technology Uncensored: Stories You Were Never Meant to Hear,” HWT deliberately moved away from traditional conference formats. The program prioritized real operating experience over polished narratives, offering executive conversations and practical showcases that explored how leading organizations are embedding technology as a core business engine — not a supporting function. The closed-room format enabled frank dialogue rarely seen in public technology forums.

The partnership between Vodafone Egypt and Engineerex reflects a shared commitment to advancing technology leadership across industries and highlights the growing role of digital and infrastructure leaders in enabling large-scale, cross-sector transformation.

The summit opened with remarks by Naglaa Kinawi, HR Director at Vodafone Egypt, who set the tone around leadership, people, and the human dimension of digital change. This was followed by a keynote from Catalin Buliga, Technology Director at Vodafone Egypt, who shared Vodafone’s transformation journey, demonstrating how AI and IoT are embedded across its infrastructure—repositioning the organization from a traditional telecom operator into a technology-led enterprise.

A keynote panel discussion brought together Mahmoud ElKhateeb, Vodafone business director at Vodafone Egypt; Mirna Aref, General Manager, Microsoft Middle East & Africa Growth Markets; Marwa Abbas, General Manager, North East Africa at IBM; and Omar El Sahy, General Manager of Amazon Egypt, to explore the earliest signals that precede major technology transformation.

A featured leadership discussion, led by Mahmoud Fahmy, Co-founder and CEO of Engineerex, brought together Ahmed El Sewedy, CEO of Elsewedy Electric; Dr. Ahmed Ghoneim, CEO of the Grand Egyptian Museum; and Nabil Emasha, CEO and Co-founder of People & Places. The discussion examined how industrial and infrastructure-heavy organizations are evolving from operational scale to intelligence-driven strategy and how physical assets are increasingly orchestrated through digital systems.

HWT also featured senior leaders from across key sectors, creating a forum for direct exchange between those building technology and those applying it at scale. By connecting the organizations creating technology with those deploying it at scale, How We Tech positions itself as a new applied technology leadership platform in the MENA region. More than a summit, HWT serves as a platform for leadership, partnerships, and long-term collaboration, shaping the region’s digital economy.

