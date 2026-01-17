Doha, Qatar: Hamad Port today welcomed eight visiting international warships as part of the activities of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026). The event will officially commence tomorrow, Monday, and continue until 22 January 2026.

Visiting warships from France, Kuwait, Oman, Russia, and Saudi Arabia berthed at the port alongside Qatari warship. They were received by Major (Sea) Abdulrahman Yousuf Al-Malki, Warships Logistics Director, in the presence of several accredited local and international media representatives. The Qatar Emiri Naval Forces participated in the event with Al Fulk, their advanced amphibious vessel and the largest of its kind in the Gulf. Al Fulk is a modern strategic transport and support ship.

The official opening of the visiting international warships will take place tomorrow at Hamad Port and will be attended exclusively by VIPs, official delegations, and accredited media.

Public access to Hamad Port to visit the warships will be available from 20 to 22 January only, and visitors must pre-register online on dimdex.com, and collect their DIMDEX 2026 badges from the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) in order to gain entry to the port.

During this period, members of the visiting warship crews will also participate in a special sports tournament designed to strengthen camaraderie and encourage friendly competition, with medals presented to the winning teams at the closing ceremony.

For more information, please visit dimdex.com and follow DIMDEX 2026 on social media platforms X, Facebook and Instagram.