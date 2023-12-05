Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Climate actionists and climate innovators at COP28 UAE can learn how inclusion, the foundation of the Presidency, will come to life in the Green Zone to inspire hope and action.

Dedicated spaces have been set up to ensure that the voices of women, Indigenous Peoples and people of determination are heard loud and clear during the two-week program. Some of key places and pavilions across COP28 UAE where inclusivity-focused programming comes to life includes:

Indigenous Peoples’ Ceremonial Circle

A space dedicated to recognising the role First Nations peoples hold in contributing to the dialogues affecting ecology, climate and the environment. This space will host a range of traditional ceremonies. All Green Zone visitors are welcome to enjoy the space, deepen their understanding of Indigenous Peoples historical connection with traditional lands, waters and communities while respectfully observing the cultural practices of indigenous communities planned throughout the two-week program.

Women’s Pavilion

A place for everyone, the Women’s Pavilion demonstrates an important principle: when women thrive, humanity thrives. Here, an exhibition journey reaffirms a commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment, while celebrating women’s achievements, highlight the challenges they face and exploring ways to work together for a more equal world.

It will host a range of events during the two-week agenda. Dewa Women's Committee and Youth Council Forum on 8 December will highlight the role of women and youth in climate action and sustainability.

Youth Hub

The Youth Hub is a home away from home for young people to gather and organize events, exchange ideas, find opportunities, and engage in climate change discussions. Curated and operated by the Federal Youth Authority under the Ministry of Culture and Youth and supported by the COP28 Youth Climate Champion, it is a space for young people and visitors to embark on an empowering journey and collectively imagine a more sustainable future.

Stories of Nation

The Stories of National pavilion is a legacy of more than 200 nations and international organisations who were represented at Expo 2020 Dubai. Visitors to the Green Zone will discover the world in one place: an opportunity o explore artworks and artifacts from every continent, enjoy extensive video and digital content, musical instruments and so much more from every corner of the world.

About COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a “leave no one behind” approach to inclusive climate action.”