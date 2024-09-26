Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, in collaboration with MMR, a subsidiary of Midis Energy Group, part of the Midis Group), announced the launch of its AI Innovation Roadshow in the Middle East. The inaugural event, which took place on September 25th at the Fairmont Riyadh, was the first in a series designed to educate and equip customers and consultants with essential expertise for managing high-density compute environments.

The Roadshow signifies a step forward in professional engagement with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) specialists from Vertiv, offering participants a deeper understanding of the dynamic landscape of accelerated computing. This series is in line with Vertiv's dedication to technological advancement, showcasing AI-ready infrastructure solutions that highlight the company's position as a forerunner in the digital infrastructure space.

Tassos Peppas, Regional Director for Middle East, Turkey and Central Asia (METCA) region at Vertiv, said: "The introduction of the AI Innovation Roadshow to the Middle East, and particularly Riyadh as its first stop, signifies our dedication to actively shape the region's data center landscape. With the incremental influence of AI and HPC on our industry, we understand the critical need to support our customers and partners with insights and technology that drive their success. This Roadshow represents a collaborative exploration into the solutions that are set to define the future of data center design. Our commitment lies in guiding our customers as they transition to resilient, efficient and AI-compatible infrastructures."

The AI Innovation Roadshow emphasized the essential aspects of adopting AI-compatible infrastructure, including business adaptation, integration of power and cooling systems, and service reinvention to maintain operational excellence. Discussions explored power optimization for AI workloads, considered alternative power solutions, and assessed readiness for liquid cooling technologies and future architectural developments.

In addition, the program featured Vertiv's latest innovations in liquid cooling technology, which are essential for managing the increasing heat outputs of high-density computing. Industry experts from the EMEA region shared their knowledge on AI infrastructure requirements and management during the event. Vertiv's collaboration with MMR underscored a commitment to dialogue and cooperation that was vital for the progress of industry-specific technology.

The sessions addressed a broad scope of power distribution topics—from the electrical grid to specific rack solutions—and the utilization of energy storage, all within the context of the evolution toward AI readiness for both established data centers and new greenfield projects. Vertiv is focused on guiding industry stakeholders through an efficient approach to power architecture design tailored to AI and HPC growth.

For more information, please visit Vertiv.com/METCA.

