United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German University in the UAE, proudly celebrated Emirati Women’s Day this year by hosting an inspiring talk - Your Story Builds a Nation. The event, held under the patronage of Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, the environmental advisor to the Government of Ajman, featured nine distinguished Emirati women and honoured their achievements while reaffirming their vital contributions to the UAE’s progress.

As part of its ongoing initiatives to support women and advancing their career growth, UE Dubai welcomed three winners of the Women in Technology Scholarship, launched last year, who have now begun their master’s studies in Data Science. This year, the university also expanded its successful Women in Technology Scholarship, originally launched at UE Dubai, to allow recipients to pursue their degrees at its campuses in Germany, reaffirming its commitment to empowering women in the UAE and beyond.

“Your Story Builds a Nation”, held at the UE Dubai campus at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre, on Emirati Women’s Day, 28th August, aimed to highlight the vital contributions of Emirati women across various sectors, celebrating their achievements and reaffirming their role in advancing societal and economic development. The event welcomed distinguished Emirati women from various sectors who have made significant strides in their respective fields in the UAE. Also in attendance was Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, the environmental advisor to the Government of Ajman, renowned for his significant contributions to sustainability.

Among the honourees were H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport and Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, H.E. Dr. Samira Al Nuaimi, Vice Chancellor - Support Services Sector at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Dr. Maya Alhawary, the first Emirati PhD Holder in Smart Leadership and EQ & Chair of the Board of Dubai Carmel School, and Ms. Nahla AlRustamani, the first Emirati to earn a racing license driving Formula Ford and a pioneer in the motorsport profession in the UAE.

These remarkable women, along with others recognised for their achievements in government and private leadership roles across various sectors, including maritime affairs, education, entrepreneurship, and sciences, shared their experiences and achievements with the UE Dubai students, faculty and the wider community. The event’s agenda, focused on sustainability and volunteer work, highlighted the crucial role women in technology play in shaping a sustainable and impactful future for upcoming generations. The honourees provided valuable insights into the challenges they encountered in their career journey, the strategies they employed to overcame them, and their significant contributions to their respective fields. Their speeches were both inspiring and enlightening, resonating deeply with the UAE community, including staff, faculty, and students.

On this occasion, Sheikh Dr. Abdulaziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, environmental advisor to the Government of Ajman, also known as “The Green Sheikh”, said: "Emirati women have played a pivotal role in the development of society and building the future, becoming a key partner in all spheres of life, from education and medicine to politics and innovation. With the support of the wise leadership and the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", Emirati women were able to achieve impressive achievements, take leadership positions and participate actively in decision-making. The achievements of Emirati women reflect their deep commitment to their homeland and inspire future generations to strive for excellence and innovation, thus enhancing the Emirates' status as a model country in empowering women and enhancing their role in sustainable development. "

H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport and Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, congratulated the Emirati women: "With the vision and continued support of the wise leadership, Emirati women have accomplished remarkable feats, establishing themselves as leading role models in various regional and international forums. They are deeply respected and valued, thanks to leadership that prioritizes their empowerment and recognizes their potential. This recognition has made them proud exemplars and distinguished figures for Arab women. Emirati women have made significant contributions across various sectors, achieving numerous successes that are now etched in the nation’s history. Their efforts have been pivotal in advancing sustainable development, fostering prosperity, and enhancing global leadership. "

Her Excellency added: " The ongoing successes of Emirati women reflect the progress and prosperity of the entire UAE society. Their strength and determination not only reinforce the nation's stature on the global stage but also highlight that their achievements contribute to the success of the entire country. The slogan 'We Share for Tomorrow' underscores the role of women as strategic partners in building sustainable futures, both through their contributions at the family level and within professional and community systems "

Professor Dr. Eman AbuKhousa, Professor of Data Science at University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai commented: “As we celebrate Emirati Women's Day, we honour the essential role Emirati women play in shaping our nation. Their achievements across various fields are a testament to their strength and vision. I encourage every woman to push boundaries, embrace her unique voice, and cultivate connections through networking and mentorship. At UE Dubai, we stand firmly behind women in science and technology, which is why we launched the Women in Technology Scholarship last year. We are dedicated to empowering women realise their dreams, drive societal progress, and create a future defined by equality, diversity, innovation, and opportunity for all”.

The UAE's top ranking in the WEF Global Gender Gap Report 2023[i] underscores the nation’s commitment to women’s active participation in economic growth. Recent statistics show a 23.1% increase in women’s participation in the private sector. Additionally, the UAE leads globally in women’s parliamentary representation. In alignment with this vision, UE Dubai's Women in Technology Scholarship, launched last year, has now expanded, allowing applicants to pursue a master’s degree in data science or software engineering at UE’s campuses in Germany, further supporting aspiring women in the technology field, with applications for the Winter Intake due by September 8th.

The Women in Technology Scholarship recognised three outstanding winners from the UAE, each with a strong background in technology and provided them the opportunity to pursue a Master of Science either in Data Science or Software Engineering at UE Dubai.

Emirati Hadeel Aziz Saeed Ahmed, with a degree in biotechnology is set to advance her career with a focus on healthcare technology, having already contributed to groundbreaking research on scorpions’ molecular phylogeny in the UAE. Heba Abdalbaki, an AI specialist with a background in IT Engineering, has completed significant projects in medical diagnostics and aspires to drive digital innovation in the UAE. Esther Wairimu Kamau, experienced in finance and data analytics, has led impactful projects, including increasing sales through data-driven strategies and aspires to establish a tech company focused on sustainable urban planning in emerging markets like Africa. All three scholarship recipients have begun their studies at UE Dubai, committed to using their education and skills to advance technology and positively impact their communities.

To apply for the Women in Technology Scholarship please visit: https://www.ue-germany.com/study-with-us/fees-and-finance/ue-scholarships

For more information about UE Dubai, please visit: https://www.ue-germany.com/about-us/locations/dubai

-Ends-

For more information and media enquiries:

Plus 1 Communications | yara@plus1comms.com

About the University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) and the University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai)

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences (UE) is a highly accredited German private university committed to academic excellence and global learning opportunities. With over 25 years of experience, UE offers a range of Bachelor's, Master's, dual Bachelor's, and MBA degree programmes in business, technology, data, sports, psychology and design. Currently, UE operates four campuses in Germany (Berlin, Hamburg, Iserlohn and Potsdam). UE serves more than 5,800 students from more than 140 countries, preparing them for success in today’s job market. UE was recently awarded the German Education Award 2023/2024, presented by the German Institute for Service Quality.

The University of Europe for Applied Sciences in Dubai (UE Dubai), the first German university to establish a campus in UAE, welcomed its first batch of students in April 2024. Strategically located in Dubai’s World Trade Centre and forming strong partnerships with international companies, UE Dubai offers a wide range of Bachelors and Master’s programmes, including the UAE’s first-ever Master of Arts in Visual and Experience Design. Committed to offering the highest standards in higher education, UE Dubai provides exceptional learning opportunities and valuable connections to its students.

For more information please visit: www.ue-germany.com

[i] https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_GGGR_2023.pdf