Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently hosted their much-anticipated Career Fair 2023. The opening ceremony was attended by H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, Chairman of UDST’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and former Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Mohammed Yousef Al-Mulla Vice Chair of UDST’s BoT and Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO); Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology; H.E Ms. Isabelle Martin Ambassador of Canada to the State of Qatar. The event also witnessed a visit from H.E. Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al-Naimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The two-day event, organized by UDST's Student Central Services Department, took place on the University's vibrant campus and was well-attended by current students, alumni and graduating high school nationals. The career fair gave attendees invaluable opportunities for networking, exploring career paths, and connections with potential employers, and gave the participating companies unparalleled access to talented students from UDST.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said: "Our University has always been at the forefront of educational excellence in Qatar, and our commitment to both students and alumni extends beyond the classroom. The UDST Career Fair 2023 is a testament to our dedication to their professional growth and success. I am thrilled that we can provide a platform for them to interact with industry leaders, opening doors to promising career opportunities, while forging valuable partnerships with industry players."

Over 80 companies and organizations were represented at the career fair including government, semi-government, and private sector organizations spanning a range of industries including energy, banking and finance, and technology. The event reflected UDST's solid commitment to fostering connections between its students and industry leaders, and empowering the wider University community by bridging the gap between education and employment.

To prepare attendees for the networking and career exploration opportunities at the event, a series of career-related workshops and preparatory sessions were held on campus in the three weeks leading up to the career fair. Facilitated together by UDST and several prominent companies. The workshops helped prepare students to get the most out of the career fair and equipped them with the competencies and knowledge necessary to interact with, and impress, potential employers.

The UDST Career Fair 2023 successfully built on the University’s strong track record in facilitating meaningful connections and career growth for its community. Success this year was seen not only in its impressive array of participating companies, but in the event’s sustainability, inclusivity and innovative use of technology. The event was paper-free, reinforcing UDST's commitment to environmental responsibility, and ensuring every student, alumnus, and high school national had the same access to networking opportunities and resources. UDST also introduced an innovative AI-driven platform that served as a useful tool to assist attendees in exploring the career options on offer. The platform reflects the strong emphasis that UDST places on cutting-edge technology and helps participants match opportunities with their interests.

UDST offers its students 64 programs in the fields of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology and Health Sciences. The University has graduated thousands of students who are contributing to the needs of Qatar’s growing and changing economy. All programs are developed with input from local industry and business stakeholders and are taught by top-notch instructors with extensive industry experience.

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

