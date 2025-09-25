Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai solidified its position as a global hub for innovation and governance, hosting the inaugural meeting of the World Economic Forum’s Regulatory Intelligence Committee. This landmark event marks a transformative step in shaping the next decade of governments regulatory practices, driven by strategic public-private partnerships.

The committee, chaired by Dr. Abir Haddad, a globally recognized authority in law, policy, and ethics at the intersection of technology and society, convened with Professor Henrik von Scheel, Vice Chair and the most influential futurist of our century that ignited Industry 4.0 and digital theme of the today agenda. The meeting brought together government leaders and key stakeholders as founding members from various countries around the world including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United States of America, Australia, Germany, Kuwait, Iraq, and the United Kingdom, setting the stage for pioneering regulatory advancements.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has lauded Professor von Scheel as “the most influential management thinker of our times. He was recognized for his effort in with the prestigious Knowledge Award in 2019, often referred to as the Nobel Laureate of Business, von Scheel emphasized Dubai’s visionary leadership in hosting this initiative. Dr. Haddad, appointed as Chairwoman, brings unparalleled expertise in redefining regulatory frameworks to align with rapid technological advancements while ensuring ethical compliance.

In an era defined by accelerating technology, workforce challenges, and dynamic business environments, the Regulatory Intelligence Committee aims to future-proof global regulations. Launched in collaboration with the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Intelligence platform and the Institute for Legal Transformation, the committee will operate through three specialized boards:

In the meeting, Dr. Abir Haddad has been endorsed as Chair of the Committee, with Professor Henrik von Scheel as Vice Chair. The subcommittees are chaired by Mr. Marwan Naeem Najma from ADNOC as Chair of the Regulatory Compliance Committee, and Professor Kim Jong Seok from South Korea as Chair of the Regulatory Operations Committee.”

Dr. Haddad stated, “Outdated regulatory systems are ill-equipped to match the pace of technological disruption. This committee is designed to create forward-thinking frameworks that maintain public trust in new technologies while driving global compliance.”

Professor Henrik von Scheel, Vice Chair reiterated that “This committee represents a historic opportunity for the region led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia to leave a lasting mark on global transformation, potentially reshaping legislation around the world over the coming decade. A true global leadership for change."

While Professor Kim Jong Seok quoted “Drawing on decades of government experience and co-chairing committees alongside the Prime Minister of South Korea, I can confidently state that this committee is set to have an unprecedented and immense influence on the next decade of global regulation.”

The committee is set to expand in the coming months, with invitations extended to ministers, CEOs of multinational corporations, civil society leaders, and prominent academics. This diverse membership will ensure a comprehensive, cross-sector perspective, positioning the committee to set global regulatory benchmarks and deliver actionable guidance across industries.

Analysts highlight the economic and geopolitical significance of this initiative, noting that regulatory inefficiencies cost businesses trillions annually. By hosting this committee, Dubai underscores its ambition to bridge East and West, shaping the future of global compliance standards. The launch signals a bold step toward redefining how governments regulate fast-evolving technologies, ensuring innovation thrives within a framework of trust and accountability.





For Contact :

World Economic Forum Regulatory Intelligence Committee

secretary@regulatoryintelligence.org