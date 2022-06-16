Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University participated in THE student festival 2022: Study in the UAE, organized by Times Higher Education, in cooperation with Khalifa University and Rochester Institute of Technology. The 2-day event was held at Khalifa University in Abu Dhabi and the Rochester Institute of Technology in Dubai, with the participation of several local and international higher education institutions. It is aimed at giving students and their parents the opportunity to choose universities that meet their desires and achieve their ambitions.

Prof. Ayesha Salem Aldhaheri, Associate Provost for Student Affairs at the UAE University, said that the UAEU administration is always actively participating in such events, as it is the flagship national university - the University of the Future - which works to achieve national strategic plans, visions and programs to improve the educational system, and to prepare Emirati graduates sufficiently qualified and equipped with high-quality academic skills, and to showcase disciplines that meet the labor market’s needs.

She added: The UAE leadership vision for the next fifty years requires all of us to assume a high degree of responsibility to anticipate the prospects of the future, through an educational system that keeps pace with development of international competitive plans and programs-based educational technologies. This requires us to be aware of the requirements of the future educational projects and plans and to steadily achieve development in the educational system that UAE leadership seeks. She also added that the UAE University is working through its academic and administrative staff to provide state of the art educational facilities and to achieve competitive academic outcomes. It is considered a future challenge for preparing future generations who are leaders and pioneers in their society.

-Ends-