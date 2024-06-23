The Unaizah Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the upcoming "Qassim Real Estate Forum," scheduled to take place from July 3 to 5, 2024, at the King Fahd Cultural Center. The forum will feature 16 expert speakers across four sessions and nine workshops, offering a comprehensive view of the real estate sector.

This event is organized in collaboration with the Governorate of Unaizah, Unaizah Municipality, Qassim Chamber, and Al-Rass Chamber. Khalid bin Mohammad Al-Saikhan, Chairman of the Chamber’s Board of Directors, highlighted the broad participation expected from various governmental bodies including the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Commerce, National Housing Company, Real Estate Development Fund, Real Estate General Authority, Entrustment and Liquidation Center (Infath), and the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers.

The forum’s agenda includes engaging panel discussions, hands-on workshops, and insightful presentations. Industry leaders will share their perspectives on market trends and innovative solutions in real estate development. Additionally, the event provides an excellent opportunity for networking and building strategic partnerships among real estate professionals, contributing to the economic growth of the Kingdom.

An exhibition will run alongside the forum, featuring 40 booths from both public and private sectors, as well as 12 booths for sponsors.

For more details on the forum’s program and to register, please visit qassimref.com.